FC Dallas extends Alan Velasco’s contract

FC Dallas announced today that it has signed winger Alan Velasco to a four-year Young Designated Player contract extension starting in 2025 with a one-year club option. Velasco obtained a US Green Card in March of 2024. 

Velasco made his 2024 regular season debut on Aug. 31 versus the Colorado Rapids after spending the majority of the 2024 season recovering from a knee injury sustained in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs first-round match against the Seattle Sounders.

In 2023, Velasco received his first national team call-up with Argentina. FC Dallas acquired Velasco for a then club-record fee from Argentinian side Club Atlético Independiente in February 2022.

3rd Degree’s Take

It’s fantastic to see the young Argentine re-up with FC Dallas with all the rumors constantly swirling of clubs in his homeland looking to buy him. With A deal through 2028 with an option year, Velasco seemingly could be in Dallas for a long time.

But big talent draws big money, like all players, there is a price at which FCD will sell him. However, the length of the deal and its (likely) value mean his price just went up. It will take a really serious offer to get FCD to part ways now.

2024 will be the final season Velasco will be a Youth DP since he turns 23 next summer.

Alan Velasco celebrates his goal against Colorado Rapids, October 14, 2023. (Courtesy FC Dallas)
  1. With Arriola and Ferreira rumored to go to Seattle it looks like they plan on running a 4-2-3-1 with Velasco and Musa up top. It wouldn’t surprise me if they go for the two DP and 4 u-22 designation for 2025.

