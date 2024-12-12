FC Dallas extends Alan Velasco’s contract

FC Dallas announced today that it has signed winger Alan Velasco to a four-year Young Designated Player contract extension starting in 2025 with a one-year club option. Velasco obtained a US Green Card in March of 2024.

Velasco made his 2024 regular season debut on Aug. 31 versus the Colorado Rapids after spending the majority of the 2024 season recovering from a knee injury sustained in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs first-round match against the Seattle Sounders.

In 2023, Velasco received his first national team call-up with Argentina. FC Dallas acquired Velasco for a then club-record fee from Argentinian side Club Atlético Independiente in February 2022.

3rd Degree’s Take

It’s fantastic to see the young Argentine re-up with FC Dallas with all the rumors constantly swirling of clubs in his homeland looking to buy him. With A deal through 2028 with an option year, Velasco seemingly could be in Dallas for a long time.

But big talent draws big money, like all players, there is a price at which FCD will sell him. However, the length of the deal and its (likely) value mean his price just went up. It will take a really serious offer to get FCD to part ways now.

2024 will be the final season Velasco will be a Youth DP since he turns 23 next summer.

Alan Velasco celebrates his goal against Colorado Rapids, October 14, 2023. (Courtesy FC Dallas)