North Texas SC moving to Mansfield Stadium for 2026

In a move that has seemingly been ordained for some time, North Texas SC will play all its home games at Mansfield Stadium within the Staybolt Street Entertainment District of Mansfield, Texas, beginning in 2026. The development project is a partnership between the City of Mansfield, FC Dallas, and REV Entertainment

You can learn more about North Texas SC’s move to Mansfield Stadium at NorthTexasSC.com/Mansfield.

“We are excited to bring professional soccer to this remarkable stadium and to be a part of the vibrant Mansfield community,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “Throughout this process, we’ve come to truly understand just how special Mansfield is. We are committed to building meaningful, lasting connections with the incredible people here. Together, we’ll create something truly extraordinary.”

Mansfield Stadium will be North Texas SC’s third home venue. The club played its first season in 2019 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and has played the last five seasons at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas posting a 35-8-21 record at Choctaw.

“We are thrilled to welcome North Texas SC home to Mansfield Stadium,” said REV Entertainment President Sean Decker. “Since our first discussions with the City of Mansfield leadership team, we aspired to deliver a world-class anchor tenant, and we have achieved that with our partners at FC Dallas. I would like to thank the city for their trusted partnership in this shared vision. I would also like to thank the Hunt Family, Jimmy Smith, and Matt Denny for their steadfast belief in this opportunity and support to design a one-of-a-kind facility that North Texas SC will call home.”

North Texas SC will serve as the primary tenant of the 7,000-seat venue owned by the City of Mansfield. REV Entertainment and FCD Management, the facility and soccer complex management affiliate of FC Dallas and a subsidiary of Hunt Sports LLC, will operate the venue upon completion and act as consultants during the design and construction phases. Mansfield Stadium will anchor the new 250-acre Staybolt Street Entertainment District, which includes residential, retail, family entertainment, hotel, conference center and entertainment venues. FCD Management will oversee all sports programming at the facility, including youth soccer and international tournaments. Details from North Texas SC press release

“As a community that has grown from a small suburb to a destination community for living, working, and now entertainment, Mansfield is the perfect home for the Champion North Texas Soccer Club,” said Mayor of the City of Mansfield Michael Evans. “The Staybolt Street Entertainment District Stadium will be the place where people come from all over to watch the highest level of MLS NEXT Pro soccer.”

NTSC will play its 2025 season home matches at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

The next step in our history. pic.twitter.com/YuZJag1dvX — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) December 11, 2024