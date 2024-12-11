Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas protected and exposed lists for the 2025 Expansion Draft

by Buzz Carrick3 Comments on FC Dallas protected and exposed lists for the 2025 Expansion Draft

The 2025 MLS Expansion Draft takes place on Wednesday and FC Dallas announced their official protection list today. I made a prediction list on Monday, you can see how I did here.

FC Dallas Auto Protection List

Homegrowns under 25 and ungraduated Generation adidas players get a free pass.

Antonio Carrera
Jesus Ferreira
Malik Henry-Scott *
Nolan Norris
Paxton Pomykal
Dante Sealy *
Tarik Scott
Alejandro Urzua

* FC Dallas did not list the players they have declined options on but I have chosen to list them anyway.

FC Dallas Protected List

Here are the 12 players FC Dallas has chosen to protect.

1Patrickson Delgado
2Show Cafumana
3Marco Farfan
4Logan Farrington
5Sebastien Ibeagha
6Tsiki Ntsabeleng
7Bernard Kamungo
8Enes Sali
9Petar Musa
10Maarten Paes
11Nkosi Tafari
12Alan Velasco

FC Dallas Players Exposed in the Expansion Draft

Eugene Ansah
Paul Arriola
Herbert Endeley
Liam Fraser
Asier Illarramendi
Sam Junqua
Amet Korca
Jimmy Maurer
Sebastian Lletget
Tomas Pondeca
Ruan
Carl Sainté
Geovane Jesus
Ema Twumasi
Isaiah Parker
Omar Gonzalez

Thoughts and Comments

FC Dallas was much more aggressive and ruthless than I anticipated. That’s good.

I thought they would cover players they paid a lot of money to get a few years ago and they didn’t. They instead chose to protect younger players in, or closer to, their career prime.

THe exposure of Paul Arriola and Sebastian LLetget are the most noteworthy protecting guys like Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Enes Sali, the later who has yet to play for FCD in a league game, are worth note.

Is this the fast-acting effect of Eric Quill as head coach? Or has the club recognized this is more of a complete rebuild and thus is willing to risk these veterans?

Perhaps time will tell.

3 Comments

  2. How much better of would we be if we had had a coach that used young players and kept Edwin Cerrillo and Brandon Servania?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *