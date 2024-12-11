FC Dallas protected and exposed lists for the 2025 Expansion Draft

The 2025 MLS Expansion Draft takes place on Wednesday and FC Dallas announced their official protection list today. I made a prediction list on Monday, you can see how I did here.

FC Dallas Auto Protection List

Homegrowns under 25 and ungraduated Generation adidas players get a free pass.

Antonio Carrera Jesus Ferreira Malik Henry-Scott * Nolan Norris Paxton Pomykal Dante Sealy * Tarik Scott Alejandro Urzua

* FC Dallas did not list the players they have declined options on but I have chosen to list them anyway.

FC Dallas Protected List

Here are the 12 players FC Dallas has chosen to protect.

1 Patrickson Delgado 2 Show Cafumana 3 Marco Farfan 4 Logan Farrington 5 Sebastien Ibeagha 6 Tsiki Ntsabeleng 7 Bernard Kamungo 8 Enes Sali 9 Petar Musa 10 Maarten Paes 11 Nkosi Tafari 12 Alan Velasco

FC Dallas Players Exposed in the Expansion Draft

Eugene Ansah Paul Arriola Herbert Endeley Liam Fraser Asier Illarramendi Sam Junqua Amet Korca Jimmy Maurer Sebastian Lletget Tomas Pondeca Ruan Carl Sainté Geovane Jesus Ema Twumasi Isaiah Parker Omar Gonzalez

Thoughts and Comments

FC Dallas was much more aggressive and ruthless than I anticipated. That’s good.

I thought they would cover players they paid a lot of money to get a few years ago and they didn’t. They instead chose to protect younger players in, or closer to, their career prime.

THe exposure of Paul Arriola and Sebastian LLetget are the most noteworthy protecting guys like Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Enes Sali, the later who has yet to play for FCD in a league game, are worth note.

Is this the fast-acting effect of Eric Quill as head coach? Or has the club recognized this is more of a complete rebuild and thus is willing to risk these veterans?

Perhaps time will tell.