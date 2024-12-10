Eintracht Frankfurt returns to 2025 Dallas Cup and Super Group

The Dallas Cup has announced the return of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt for the 2025 Dallas Cup. The German side will once again compete in three divisions: the U19 Gordon Jago Super Group, the U14 Boys division, and the U17 Girls division.



Eintracht returns to the U19 Gordon Jago Super Group for a second consecutive year, aiming to add a second Super Group title to their record. Back in 2011, The Eagles were crowned co-champions of the Super Group after extreme weather conditions cut the championship match against Tigres short.

In addition to their Super Group ambitions, Eintracht Frankfurt looks to defend their title in the U14 Boys division, a category they have dominated in recent years, hoisting the “Boot & Ball” trophy in 2019, 2022, and 2024. Meanwhile, the U17 Girls team looks to go one step further after a runner-up finish last year.

Last year’s tournament marked Eintracht Frankfurt’s 20th anniversary at the Dallas Cup, a milestone that underscores the club’s enduring commitment to the tournament. Since debuting in 2004, they have missed only two editions in their illustrious history. Over the years, they have clinched an impressive seven “Boot & Ball” championship trophies across multiple age groups.

The 2025 Dallas Cup – the 46th edition – will be played from April 13 through April 20. With the recent acquisition of the Dallas International Girls Cup, the tournament is poised to significantly expand in scope and size, as both the boys’ and girls’ brackets will now feature U10 through U19 age divisions.

Announced 2025 Super Group Teams

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Midtjylland

São Paulo FC