Match Photos: Dallas Trinity vs Tampa Bay Sun

The Trinity took care of the Tampa Bay Sun this weekend by a 2-0 scoreline. Daniel McCullough was there to bring us some pics. Enjoy.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Bluesky @dmphoto.bsky.social, on Instagram/Threads @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Dallas Trinity FC’s mascot Boots runs across the field before the the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC goalkeeper Madison White (1) calls for two teammates to build a wall in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Hannah Davidson (2) blocks the path of the attacker in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Hannah Davidson (2) intercepts a long pass in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Allie Thornton scores against Tampa Bay Sun FC, December 8, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rdDegree)

Dallas Trinity FC forwards Allie Thornton (20) and Cyera Hintzen (13) celebrate Thornton’s goal in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Amber Brooks (22) reaches for the header in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sam Meza (15) dribbles down the sideline in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Amber Brooks (22) steals the ball and dribbles out of the box in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Julia Dorsey (5) walks off the field at halftime of the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sam Meza (15) turns away from the defender in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Julia Dorsey (5) passes into the midfield in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sam Meza (15) dribbles down the sideline in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Cyera Hintzen (13) races down the sideline toward the ball in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sam Meza (15) shoots toward goal in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Allie Thornton (20) dribbles toward goal while scanning the box in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Amber Brooks (22) brings down the ball in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Julia Dorsey (5) punches the ball back toward goal in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Rachel McCarthy (33) shields the ball in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Hannah Davidson (2) passes across the backline in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Julia Dorsey (5) closes down the opposing player in the USL Super League match against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)