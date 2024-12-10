Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Predicting the 2024 FC Dallas Expansion Draft lists

The 2024 MLS Expansion Draft for San Diego FC to stock up their roster with five more players on December 11th. FC Dallas will have to expose player in the draft but can lose just one.

Here are some important rules.

  • Each MLS team protects up to 12 players.
  • Expiring contracts still count as being on the roster. <– don’t let that one confuse you.
  • Protecting a player does not pick up the player’s option.
  • Generation adidas players who have not graduated and Homegrowns under 25 (in 2024) are auto-protected.
  • DPs and U-22 players are not auto-protected.
  • Players with no-trade clauses must be protected.
  • Players who retire will not be a part of the Expansion Draft, but the club will lose its right of first refusal should they return.

It’s important to note that Homegrown in this context just means a player that at one point was a “homegrown” player from the club’s academy, they can be on the senior roster. FC Dallas has a few players who fit that category.

Let’s begin.

FC Dallas Auto Protection List

Generation adidas players who have not graduated and Homegrowns 25 years and under (in 2024) are auto-protected. FC Dallas has a lot less than last time when Marco Farfan was a surprise auto-protect inclusion.

Antonio CarreraHomegrown <25
Jesus FerreiraHomegrown <25
Malik Henry-ScottHomegrown <25
Nolan NorrisHomegrown <25
Isaiah ParkerGeneration adidas
Paxton PomykalHomegrown <25
Dante SealyHomegrown <25
Tarik ScottHomegrown <25
Alejandro UrzuaHomegrown <25

FC Dallas Protection List Projection

With less auto-protects than in the past, I had to make some tougher decisions than usual.

All MLS teams get to protect 12 players. Here’s my (alphabetical) prediction for the FCD list.

1-12PlayerThoughts
1Paul ArriolaThe Captain they paid $2 mil GAM for.
2Show CafumanaGreat showing since he was acquired midseason.
3Marco FarfanHe’s too old for Homegrown auto-protect.
4Logan FarringtonA good-looking pick with a big future.
5Sebastien IbeaghaThey think he’s their best center back.
6Geovane Jesus He has a long contract.
7Bernard KamungoThe local tryout signing hero.
8Sebastian LletgetFCD’s best player under Luccin.
9Petar MusaBest 1st season in club history.
10Maarten PaesHe’s been propping up the defense.
11Nkosi TafariGood player on a good contract. Prime of career.
12Alan VelascoThe Golden Child.

I didn’t find any language about auto-protection for loan players, but rather the opposite. Players with a no-trade clause, which with a loan is probably the case, must be protected. So I protected Show Cafumana, which I would do on talent alone anyway.

Pick whoever you like instead if Show ends up auto-protected. Asier Illarramendi or Sam Junqua perhaps.

FC Dallas Players Exposed

FC Dallas could potentially lose one, and only one, of these players. This is a way bigger list than we are used to seeing.

PlayerThoughts
Eugene AnsahFCD already declined his option.
Patrickson DelgadoHis loan ended, so this is about his MLS rights.
Herbert EndeleyHasn’t really broken in with the 1st team.
Liam FraserFCD already declined his option.
Asier IllarramendiContract expired. He’s great, but 34.
Sam JunquaMight be in danger of getting picked.
Amet KorcaFCD already declined his option.
Jimmy MaurerOut of contract and 36.
Tsiki NtsabelengThere just isn’t room to protect him.
Tomas PondecaWasn’t even starting for North Texas SC.
RuanFree agent. Protection would mean nothing.
Carl SaintéInternational, hasn’t broken through.
Enes SaliHas yet to play for FCD in a league game.
Ema TwumasiFCD already declined his option.

What I Would Do Different

I would be seriously tempted to expose Paul Arriola. He’s an awesome asset but getting his salary off the books would be a win for a rebuilding team. But I don’t think will expose him. They talk about this being a competitive “playoff team.” I would protect Sam Junqua who has similar flexibility at a much lower cost instead of Arriola.

With his injury setback, I would also be tempted to expose Geovane Jesus. I think the chances a team like San Diego would take him are small. Maybe protect Asier Illarramendi instead even thought he’s out of contract? It would be nice to bring him back.

  1. I would 1000% leave Paul unprotected. Drop that salary. He’s not even the best option. He’s been 98% garbage for 2 seasons. And we’ve been playing him at RB.

    Leave Zanotta unprotected, get rid of the real problem.

