Predicting the 2024 FC Dallas Expansion Draft lists

The 2024 MLS Expansion Draft for San Diego FC to stock up their roster with five more players on December 11th. FC Dallas will have to expose player in the draft but can lose just one.

Here are some important rules.

Each MLS team protects up to 12 players.

Expiring contracts still count as being on the roster. <– don’t let that one confuse you.

Protecting a player does not pick up the player’s option.

Generation adidas players who have not graduated and Homegrowns under 25 (in 2024) are auto-protected.

DPs and U-22 players are not auto-protected.

Players with no-trade clauses must be protected.

Players who retire will not be a part of the Expansion Draft, but the club will lose its right of first refusal should they return.

It’s important to note that Homegrown in this context just means a player that at one point was a “homegrown” player from the club’s academy, they can be on the senior roster. FC Dallas has a few players who fit that category.

Let’s begin.

FC Dallas Auto Protection List

Generation adidas players who have not graduated and Homegrowns 25 years and under (in 2024) are auto-protected. FC Dallas has a lot less than last time when Marco Farfan was a surprise auto-protect inclusion.

Antonio Carrera Homegrown <25 Jesus Ferreira Homegrown <25 Malik Henry-Scott Homegrown <25 Nolan Norris Homegrown <25 Isaiah Parker Generation adidas Paxton Pomykal Homegrown <25 Dante Sealy Homegrown <25 Tarik Scott Homegrown <25 Alejandro Urzua Homegrown <25

FC Dallas Protection List Projection

With less auto-protects than in the past, I had to make some tougher decisions than usual.

All MLS teams get to protect 12 players. Here’s my (alphabetical) prediction for the FCD list.

1-12 Player Thoughts 1 Paul Arriola The Captain they paid $2 mil GAM for. 2 Show Cafumana Great showing since he was acquired midseason. 3 Marco Farfan He’s too old for Homegrown auto-protect. 4 Logan Farrington A good-looking pick with a big future. 5 Sebastien Ibeagha They think he’s their best center back. 6 Geovane Jesus He has a long contract. 7 Bernard Kamungo The local tryout signing hero. 8 Sebastian Lletget FCD’s best player under Luccin. 9 Petar Musa Best 1st season in club history. 10 Maarten Paes He’s been propping up the defense. 11 Nkosi Tafari Good player on a good contract. Prime of career. 12 Alan Velasco The Golden Child.

I didn’t find any language about auto-protection for loan players, but rather the opposite. Players with a no-trade clause, which with a loan is probably the case, must be protected. So I protected Show Cafumana, which I would do on talent alone anyway.

Pick whoever you like instead if Show ends up auto-protected. Asier Illarramendi or Sam Junqua perhaps.

FC Dallas Players Exposed

FC Dallas could potentially lose one, and only one, of these players. This is a way bigger list than we are used to seeing.

Player Thoughts Eugene Ansah FCD already declined his option. Patrickson Delgado His loan ended, so this is about his MLS rights. Herbert Endeley Hasn’t really broken in with the 1st team. Liam Fraser FCD already declined his option. Asier Illarramendi Contract expired. He’s great, but 34. Sam Junqua Might be in danger of getting picked. Amet Korca FCD already declined his option. Jimmy Maurer Out of contract and 36. Tsiki Ntsabeleng There just isn’t room to protect him. Tomas Pondeca Wasn’t even starting for North Texas SC. Ruan Free agent. Protection would mean nothing. Carl Sainté International, hasn’t broken through. Enes Sali Has yet to play for FCD in a league game. Ema Twumasi FCD already declined his option.

What I Would Do Different

I would be seriously tempted to expose Paul Arriola. He’s an awesome asset but getting his salary off the books would be a win for a rebuilding team. But I don’t think will expose him. They talk about this being a competitive “playoff team.” I would protect Sam Junqua who has similar flexibility at a much lower cost instead of Arriola.

With his injury setback, I would also be tempted to expose Geovane Jesus. I think the chances a team like San Diego would take him are small. Maybe protect Asier Illarramendi instead even thought he’s out of contract? It would be nice to bring him back.