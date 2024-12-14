Brooklyn hands Dallas Trinity’s first home defeat

Number 1 ranked Brooklyn vs Number 2 ranked Dallas Trinity battled it out today as the day’s marquee matchup in the USL Super League’s big ‘Fall Finale’. While all 8 league teams see action today; Dallas Trinity against Brooklyn FC is without a doubt the match of the day.

Dallas showcased excellent play on both sides of the ball. Dallas’s defense stood resilient with Hannah Davison and academy standout Jordyn Hardeman carrying most of the workload and neutralizing Brookyln’s lethal trio: MacKenzie George, Luana Grabias, and Jessica Garziano into a non-factor. Goalkeeper Madison White also came up with some big-time saves to keep the game 0-0.

“I think it shows that when we show up and consistently compete,” said Amber Brooks of the team’s efforts, “we can be the best team on the field every game. Unfortunately, on nights like tonight, that doesn’t always mean you get the three points, but we’re certainly happy with where we stand heading into the halfway point of the season.”

Offensively, Dallas maintained pressure throughout the match, getting 8 shots off in the first half and another 12 in the second. However, the real battle was in midfield, where Samantha Meza outshined Brooklyn’s Samantha Kroeger, dominating possession and controlling the pace of play.

In the end, it was Brooklyn’s substitute, Isabel Cox, who slipped one in off a corner kick making it 0-1. Despite creating several golden opportunities and coming very close many times, Dallas could not find an equalizer.

“I’m extremely proud of the manner that we played the game in, the way that we dominated the ball, and competed,” said Coach Pauline MacDonald. “It was significantly different from the first time that we played them on the road in Brooklyn. I’m disappointed for the players, however, this is only game 14. We were obviously late in getting here as a technical staff and I think the buy-in from the players has been exceptional since then.”

Today’s game was also significant for three key Dallas players: Julia Dorsey, Waniya Hudson, and Samantha Meza, who are all on loan agreements that expire at the end of December 2024. Unless an agreement is reached to extend their loans or a buy-out clause is exercised – if there is one – it could mark the last time Dallas Trinity fans see them in uniform. Julia Dorsey was waived by the NC Courage on December 9, leaving her future with the team uncertain.

“I think that we grew a lot. This is a new team and you don’t really know what to expect. I feel like Pauline (MacDonald), Gavin (Beith), and everyone did a really good job,” said Sam Meza after the game. “I have really enjoyed playing with this group of girls. I think it’s a really great group of girls beyond soccer, it’s just a really good group of humans. I had an awesome experience on this team.”

Brooklyn now sits comfortably in first place atop the USL Super League standings. Meanwhile, Dallas will either end up as #2 or #3 depending on the outcome of the Carolina/Fort Lauderdale match.

Dallas Trinity will resume action on February 15, 2025, hosting Tampa Bay back at the Cotton Bowl to start the spring session of the season.