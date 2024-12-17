FC Dallas signs Pedrinho from North Texas SC

FC Dallas has signed midfielder Pedro ‘Pedrinho’ Martins to an MLS contract for the 2025 season with club options for 2026 and 2027. He will occupy an international slot on the roster, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.

Pedrinho joins FC Dallas after winning the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup win with North Texas SC. He was on 3rd Degere’s short list of potential first-team signings for this winter.

In his first season with North Texas, the Brazilian set a club record with 26 goal contributions (13 goals, 13 assists) and recorded a club-best four game-winning goals. Pedrinho scored the game-winning goal versus Philadelphia Union II in stoppage time in the MLS NEXT Pro Cup final to secure North Texas SC’s first-ever MLS NEXT Pro title.

Before joining North Texas SC, Pedrinho came up through the youth system at Flamengo in Brazil. He signed his first professional contract with the Brazilian club on July 20, 2021, and made his first-team debut on September 20, 2023, against Goiás.

Pedrinho spent the 2022 season on loan with Série D side Azuriz, scoring once in seven appearances. He returned to Flamengo to compete in the Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-20, making 17 appearances and scoring seven goals, including a hat trick in regular-season action.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Pedro Henrique Fonseca de Araújo Martins

Preferred Name: Pedrinho

Pronunciation: peh-DREEN-yoh

Connect with Pedrinho: X | Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: April 18, 2003 (21)

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Nationality: Brazilian

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 165 lbs.

Last Club: North Texas SC

