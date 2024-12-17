Newcastle United confirmed for 2025 Dallas Cup Super Group

The Dallas Cup has announced the return of Newcastle United to the 2025 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola. The Premier League side will compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group, marking their third appearance in the elite Under 19 bracket.

Newcastle United previously competed in the Dallas Cup Super Group in 1998 and 2003. Makeing their return after more than two decades, Newcastle United will attempt to become the first English club to win the Gordon Jago Super Group since Everton in 2016. Prior English Super Group champions are West Ham United (1992), Nottingham Forest (2002), Liverpool (2008), and Fulham (2013).

Founded in 1892, the club has won four league titles and six FA Cups. Several Dallas Cup alumni are now key contributors to Newcastle’s senior squad, including rising star Anthony Gordon, who competed in the 2017 Dallas Cup with Everton. Full-backs Matt Targett and Kieran Trippier both played in the 2009 Dallas Cup, with Targett representing Southampton in the U13 division and Trippier competing in the Super Group with Manchester City.

Announced 2025 Super Group Teams

Newcastle United

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Midtjylland

São Paulo FC