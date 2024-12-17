Texoma FC to take part in 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup

Texoma FC will compete in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup in the club’s inaugural season. For the Cup, Texoma FC has been placed into Group 2 consisting of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, New Mexico United, Phoenix Rising FC, San Antonio FC, Texoma FC, and Union Omaha.

The 20250 USL Jägermeister Cup will include 38 teams divided into six groups. During the 2024 season, only League One clubs competed, this year’s tournament will include 14 League One sides and 24 Championship sides.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jägermeister to expand the competition to include both our men’s professional leagues and create more matches of consequence,” said USL President and Chief Soccer Officer Paul McDonough. “This new approach highlights the vision and commitment of our owners to explore innovative ways to adapt our structure, delivering a more compelling and entertaining format. This first-of-its-kind cup will give fans additional opportunities to support their teams and celebrate their communities in an exciting tournament.”

Beginning in April, the tournament will follow the group stage format. In the six groups, each team will play 4 matches, 2 matches being home and 2 matches being away. During group play, if a match ends in a draw, it will go straight to penalties.

After the group stage, a draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 11.

USL Jägermeister Cup Brackets