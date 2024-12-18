Potential winter ’24-’25 FC Dallas Academy signings watch list

It’s time once again for my biannual check-in with FC Dallas’ potential Academy signings. As a reminder, these aren’t just Homegrown candidates but also hybrid and straight MLS Next Pro contract players.

This winter list feels odd for three reasons…

1. The trickle-down effect of Nico Estevez playing a bunch of older guys, and therefore a larger number of signed pros were at North Texas SC, and thus we saw very few Academy players in MLS Next Pro.

2. Some players I expected to progress in certain ways… didn’t. They either stayed flat or slid back and lost PT. Perhaps the change in Academy tiers and the coaching shake-up was a factor?

3. And maybe the biggest factor is… NTSC/FCD has already signed five players in the 06/07/08 classes that all play at the U18 level: Daniel Baran, Leonardo Orejarena, Jaidyn Contreras, “Kaka” Scabin, and Isaiah Kaakoush. … So you can argue they’ve made their signings for this window already.

Because of all that, my list got a big shake-up.

Note, the 2007 is a deep class, even if there is no Pepi–level talent. I still have a few kids in the 2007 class that I think could break out this spring with some North Texas time… or maybe in College in the coming seasons. You may hear names in that class that aren’t on my list next summer or someday down the line.

Off the List!

Three players are moving off my 2024 summer window target list.

1. Daniel Baran – Signed with North Texas SC

2. Jared Salazar – Graduated.

3. Gabriel Mendonca – Dropped off the list.

Baran, who topped our list after his great Dallas Cup and breaking in with Lor Toritos, was signed to a North Texas contract relatively late in the season. My sources say this is a hybrid deal. The only question is when he accelerates to homegrown status. My guess is at the end of 2025.

Salazar had lined up a ride at U of Portland but chose not to attend this fall. Word on the street has Salazar attempting to land a pro contract somewhere but I haven’t been able to find him.

Mendonca has fallen off my list. I was so impressed with him when he arrived at FCD but rather than progress to NTSC he’s instead falling down the depth chart with the U18s and losing PT. He’s not even making all the U18 game rosters anymore. So while it’s not too late for him, the kid has talent, I had to take him off my list for now.

Potential Summer 2024 FCD Academy Signing List

Remember, time is a factor… If the second coming of Messi is a U12, he’s not making the list for years.

1. Caleb Swann – Linking Mid, 2007. (Previously #6)

For me, Swann has been the best 2007 in DFW for years now. A complete two-way player at the linking-8 position and game controller. He gives off strong Paxton Pomykal-type vibes. He reads the game about a second before everyone else at the U18 level.

By now, I had expected a Swann debut with North Texas SC that didn’t come (Estevez trickle-down factor?) although he has trained with them. However, there are a bunch of 8s already at NTX and that’s a big crowd to crack even if I rate him ahead of some of those guys long-term. Not to mention the boatload of 8s at FC Dallas.

I understand Swann has accelerated his high school to graduate this winter and is heading to the University of Maryland in January. So it’s probably a homegrown/hybrid deal this December or he’s gone.

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Caleb Swann (12) cuts to his right in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

To be frank, there’s a gap between Swann and the rest of the guys on this list, at the moment. He’s the only one I think is in play for a pro signing right now. Everyone else needs to take a step – either at North Texas SC, in the Academy, or in college.

So in many ways, Swann is the list this winter. But a one-player list isn’t fun so we carry on.

2. Nico Montoya – Goalkeeper, 2007 (Previously #3)

After Julian Eyestone left town, Montoya looked like he was getting the next “big-keeper-talent” treatment with lots of first-team training time. I’ve seen him far more than any keeper left in the Academy. He’s been in at least one US U17 camp and is about 6’2″ or so.

Because of that FCD training time, I expected in 2024 we’d see Montoya get some playing time with North Texas SC… and just like with everyone else in this list that didn’t happen. Instead, was saw the NTX signed Victor Darub get the PT.

Has FCD lost interest? Are they slow-playing Montoya? Or has the trickle-down thing hit him hard?

This spring will be telling. I don’t know of a college commitment or signing.

Nico Montoyta at MLS Next Fest 2024. (Courtesy WheelsImages)

3. Michael Cortellessa – Right Back, 2007 (Previously #7)

Every time I watch the 2007s play, I come away with a renewed belief that Cortellesa is their best defender. He’s been in several USYNTs over the years (U15, U16, U17) and has already signed with Harvard.

Cortellessa is a versatile outside back with good skill, pace, and great soccer brains who can get forward in a controlled way and even play other positions.

In pure soccer terms, I really want to see him at North Texas SC. But I get it, Harvard is Harvard and FCD already has Malachi Molina (2006) at right back on a hybrid deal. On top of that, I have heard absolutely zero about FCD talking to Cortellessa about a deal.

Still, I think he’s a fantastic player so I’m keeping him high on my list.

Michael Cortellessa, 2024.

4. Steel Cook – Attacking Mid, 2009. (Previously #8)

Making a big jump is the fast-rising talent Cook. Cook made his North Texas SC debut back in July and is the youngest player to do so in club history at 14 years, 9 months, and 8 days. Which should tell you something about his place in the talent table.

A common call-up to the US U17 team. Cook is an attacking mid by nature. I’ve also personally seen him play as a wing and false-9. Creative, good on the ball, and dynamic. He creates and scores.

My biggest concern is his size & strength, I’m seeing him get beat up by big, rough defenders (he just came back from injury as I am writing this). How will be develop physically over the next few years? Can he handle the size and power he’s going to face?

Cause his talent is undeniable.

Steel Cook vs Scotland for the US U15s, Dec 2023. (Courtesy US Soccer)

5. Zach Molomo – Left Back, 2008. (Previously Unranked)

Molomo is a name that’s been talked up to me for years. He’s the next in the long line of forward-to-defender converts at FC Dallas. While I have seen him play center back, it’s looking more and more like left back is the spot.

16 years old, 6 feet tall. He’s got the pace and power for the up-and-down outside back game. Being a converted forward, he’s got lots of ball skill. You can see it all in his highlight clip below. He’s a real talent.

Being a lefty jumps his value too, Isaiah Parker is gone and Tyshan Rose is 24 and coming off an ACL injury so he too may depart. Rose, who is still on the roster today, is the last player between Molomo and the first team. So it would not shock me to see Molomo own the LB spot at NTX next season.

And maybe we could even see a “surprise” contract this winter? I almost jumped him ahead of Cook.

6. Ian Charles – Center Back, 2007 (Previously #5)

Charles is a Puerto Rico U17 from Arlington, Virginia, who joined FCD as a holding-mid for the 2022-23 season. As a 6 he was solid but he was converted to CB last year and has performed quite well. He’s a UCLA signing.

I had high hopes for the CB conversion. He has size (about 6’1” and 190 lbs to my unscientific eye) and is a solid 1v1 defender although I’d like it if he was a step quicker.

But what I really wanted to see this year was improved passing and, at this point, I’m not seeing it. A signed at 18 CB is a rare thing. That’s a big ask. FCD will probably let him go to UCLA and I think I’m ok with that.

Plus, Charles himself says DC United still holds his homegrown territory rights. I don’t see FCD paying them for that at this time.

So Charles falls a spot.

FC Dallas U17 defender Ian Charles (15) passes under pressure in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

7. Andre Saucedo – Central Midfield, 2008 (Previously Unranked)

You guys know I love a game controlling central mids. Saucedo is the string puller and game controller for the 2008s (currently U17s). When I first saw him Saucedo was a pure 10 but he’s worked at it and now he’s a modern two-way, complete game 10/8. He’s also got a boatload of call-ups for various Mexico Youth National teams.

Saucedo’s a bit undersized but he’s undersized like a bulldog rather than a pug. He seems to have fantastic balance and core strength so he can take hits from bigger guys and fight them off.

The 2008s have always underachieved and aren’t very deep. They’ve been retooled a lot in the last few years and often see kids coming up from 2009s. Saucedo, who came from Solar as a U14, has been their best player since he got here.

FC Dallas U16 midfielder Andre Saucedo turns away from goal in the Dallas Cup match against Celtic RL at Toyota Soccer Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

8. Samuel Sedeh – Forward, 2009 (Previously unranked)

This Brazilian/American kid has made me a believer in a real hurry (3 viewings this season). The son of a BVB Dallas coach, Sedeh came over from that club to FCD this fall.

Blessed with silky touch, fantastic balance & body control, and serious short space burst; Sedeh is a very dangerous wing or 9. He plays with composure and focus.

He’s rapidly pushing Steel Cook for “best in class.” I have high expectations. The 2009 class is looking good with more talent to come.

Who’s next?

I seem to be sticking with 8 names on these lists the last few years. I don’t know if that will continue or not.

I have my eyes on a couple 2008s, we’ll see if some can take a step, and the 2009s are pretty loaded. My early expiations are they may be an elite class. Another 2007s could be a late bloomer too, like a Ren Sylvester who had a bit of a break out MLS Next Fest. Time will tell.