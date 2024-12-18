FC Dallas signs midfielder Ramiro Benetti

FC Dallas has signed free agent midfielder Ramiro Benetti to a two-year contract with a one-year club option. He will occupy an international slot on the roster.

“We’re excited to welcome Ramiro to FC Dallas,” FC Dallas Sporting Director André Zanotta said. “His overall quality will complement our group, while his work-rate in midfield is exceptional. Ramiro is a versatile player, he is able to play in multiple positions. He is also a dedicated teammate with a character that fits what we’re trying to build in the club.”

The 31-year-old Brazilian spent the last two seasons with Cruzeiro where he made 54 appearances, scoring three goals and recording two assists. He joined Cruzeiro from Corinthians where he made 117 appearances. Ramiro also spent a season on loan with UAE side Al-Wasl FC, making 30 appearances.

From 2013 to 2019, Ramiro played 251 matches for Grêmio (6th most in the club’s history). Prior to joining Grêmio, Ramiro came through the youth academy of Esporte Clube Juventude.

3rd Degree Take

Given the current out-of-contract status of Asier Illarramendi, the injury status of Paxton Pomykal, and the potential trade-bait status of Sebastian Lletget, adding a midfielder like Ramiro makes sense. Hopefully, the price is right for a 31-year-old.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Ramiro Moschen Benetti

Preferred Name: Ramiro

Pronunciation: rAh-ME-rOw

Connect with Ramiro: X | Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: May 22, 1993 (31)

Birthplace: Gramado, Brazil

Nationality: Brazil and Italy

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 148

Last Club: Cruzeiro

Transaction: FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Midfielder Ramiro

Brazilian Baller Incoming 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/T57SxW3QiB — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) December 18, 2024