FC Dallas signs midfielder Ramiro Benetti

FC Dallas has signed free agent midfielder Ramiro Benetti to a two-year contract with a one-year club option. He will occupy an international slot on the roster.
“We’re excited to welcome Ramiro to FC Dallas,” FC Dallas Sporting Director André Zanotta said. “His overall quality will complement our group, while his work-rate in midfield is exceptional. Ramiro is a versatile player, he is able to play in multiple positions. He is also a dedicated teammate with a character that fits what we’re trying to build in the club.”
The 31-year-old Brazilian spent the last two seasons with Cruzeiro where he made 54 appearances, scoring three goals and recording two assists. He joined Cruzeiro from Corinthians where he made 117 appearances. Ramiro also spent a season on loan with UAE side Al-Wasl FC, making 30 appearances.
From 2013 to 2019, Ramiro played 251 matches for Grêmio (6th most in the club’s history). Prior to joining Grêmio, Ramiro came through the youth academy of Esporte Clube Juventude.
3rd Degree Take
Given the current out-of-contract status of Asier Illarramendi, the injury status of Paxton Pomykal, and the potential trade-bait status of Sebastian Lletget, adding a midfielder like Ramiro makes sense. Hopefully, the price is right for a 31-year-old.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Ramiro Moschen Benetti
Preferred Name: Ramiro
Pronunciation: rAh-ME-rOw
Connect with Ramiro: X | Instagram
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: May 22, 1993 (31)
Birthplace: Gramado, Brazil
Nationality: Brazil and Italy
Height: 5’5”
Weight: 148
Last Club: Cruzeiro
Transaction: FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Midfielder Ramiro
4 Comments
5’5″. FC Short
Short dudes!
I honestly thought that we would’ve seen Zannotta bring in more Brazilian talent brought here.
Ramiro went to academy with Bressan at Gremio, they are great friends. Since Bressan still has a house in Frisco, I am assuming that Bressan may have helped persuade the move to Dallas, or at least given opinions to Ramiro!