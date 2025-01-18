3rd Degree’s 2025 FC Dallas secondary kit mockup… a bit earlier than expected

Well, year 12 of my jersey prediction got spoiled earlier today by streamer Castro_1021. An Instagram story, then a live Twitch stream among his 3.7m followers gave the first glimpse of FC Dallas’ 2025 secondary jersey before he was asked to remove it by FC Dallas staff.

The jersey Castro wore was the replica so there will be small differences in the authentic version the players will wear that we haven’t seen, and for the kit nerds, the shorts and socks are still a mystery.

Let’s take a look at the jersey, imagine the overall kit, and talk about what could have been different.

The Leak

Castro1021 wears the 2025 FC Dallas secondary jersey on a Twitch stream. (Castro1021/Twitch.tv)

Let’s start with the color of the jersey. Footy Headlines had put a story out describing the colors as pale blue, red, and black. We had heard anything from white, light, and grey. With this extremely light shade, you can see how it could get so many descriptions. I had previously seen an image of a sleeve that looked far more grey in a different light.

FC Dallas has gone to an increasingly darker blue and that’s on display here as an almost midnight blue. It’s great to see an FC Dallas jersey using a bright red after a couple of the jerseys have had a weird pinkish tone to them.

Dan Crooke’s Mockup

The 2025 Tiro style by adidas is what you’re going to see in all of the new MLS jerseys. The dominant feature is the horns that come up from the bottom hem. The jerseys feature panels that can be colored at the front and back of the shoulder (as is the case for FC Dallas), an underarm panel, and a further spiky panel on the back.

There is the usual Texas flag detail on the back of the jersey, so here’s an idea of what it may look like as an authentic jersey with the full kit. Since FC Dallas plays in dark shorts and socks at home, I assume it will be a similar theme as the Burn Baby Burn jersey going all light but maintaining a dark option.

Keeper Kits

We’ll come back to the secondary kit, but you may have spotted a photo of Maarten Paes from MLS Media Day in Miami wearing the new goalkeeper kit. The Indonesian number 1 wore the purple version of the adidas Tiro 25 Competition Goalkeeper jersey. If FC Dallas sticks to the usual blue and black variations, here’s what the full compliment should look like.

An adidas Misstep?

One thing we had heard repeatedly was that the new FC Dallas jersey had to be redesigned several times – at a cost to the Hunts – because adidas’ initial proposal was considered that bad.

The description we’ve heard is that the original jersey looked like a bloodied bandage, white with red splotches. If I had to guess at anything that sounds like that pattern, it would be the current Leicester City away shirt.

The downside was that people with knowledge of the jersey told us that the result was boring. I personally think it’s a lot better than the descriptions made it out to be, but that’s not to say I wouldn’t have done anything different.

What Could Have Been

The theme for adidas lately is retro.

The first couple of away kit after the FC Dallas rebrand 20 years ago were grey. When I first heard pale blue and grey, my mind immediately went to the 2006 jersey that looks different depending on the lighting. It was a direct copy of Schalke’s from that year with a couple of the panels changing from navy blue to white.

The original FC Dallas away top was the thick grey and white hoops, and is the jersey template that adidas will base a lot of its 2026 range on. What could have been…

A concept of the 2025 FC Dallas secondary jersey based on the 2006 FC Dallas away shirt (Dan Crooke)

the 2006 FC Dallas away shirt (Dan Crooke)

A concept of the 2025 FC Dallas secondary jersey based on the 2005 FC Dallas away shirt (Dan Crooke)

The 2005 FC Dallas away shirt (Dan Crooke)

Ah well, there’s always the expected third shirt release in the summer 😉