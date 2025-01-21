FCD confirms friendly opponents in Portugal

FC Dallas has confirmed the opponents for their two friendlies while in Portugal. Los Toros will face Dinamo Tbilisi at 8:30 am CT on the 26th at the Pine Cliffs Resort in Algarve, Portugal. Then on the 30th, your local heroes meet Brøndby IF – current home of FCD alumni Justin Che – at 7 am CT in Estádio Algarve in Loulé, Portugal.

FCD also announced season ticket holders can attend the Houston Dynamo scrimmage on February 4th at no cost.

The scrimmage on the 12 against FC Tulsa is closed-door.

The final tune-up is at Atlanta United on the 15th at the 5-Stripes training center.

FC DALLAS PRESEASON MATCHES

Sunday, Jan. 26

FC Dallas vs. Dinamo Tbilisi – 2:30 pm WET / 8:30 am CT – Pine Cliffs Resort, Algarve, Portugal

Thursday, Jan. 30

FC Dallas vs. Brøndby IF – 1 pm WET / 7 am CT – Estádio Algarve, Loulé, Portugal

Friday, Feb. 7

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC – 11 am CT – Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Wednesday, Feb. 12

FC Dallas vs. FCTulsa – 11 am CT Toyota Stadium and Soccer Center, Frisco, Texas

Saturday, Feb. 15

FC Dallas at. Atlanta United FC – 11 am CT – Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Center, Marietta, Georgia

FC Dallas trains in Portugal, January 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)