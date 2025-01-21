Five DFW ladies called into US U16 & U17 teams

US Soccer is running a combined U16 and U17 camp for the Girls National Teams from January 26th to February 2nd at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center located south of San Diego.

Five young ladies from the DFW area, four from Solar SC and one from Dallas Sting, are in the two teams.

From Solar: Goalkeeper Evan O’Steen, defender Rhiannon Mahon, forward Jordan Hill, and midfielder Caroline Swann (the sister of FCD’s Caleb Swann).

Rachel Lawless-Felarca is from Sting Dallas.

US U17 head coach Katie Schoepfer has called up 24 players in preparation for qualifying for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Concacaf qualifying will be held in late March and the World Cup, the beginning of the annual staging of this tournament, will be held from Oct. 17-Nov. 8 in Morocco, which will host the next five editions of the competition.

US U16 head coach Ciara Crinion has also called up 24 players. All the U-16s are age-eligible for selection to the Concacaf World Cup qualifying squad, and if all goes well there, the World Cup in Morocco.

U.S. U-17 WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM (Club; Hometown)

Domestic Training Camp – Chula Vista, Calif.

Goalkeepers (3): Josie Biehl (San Diego Surf SC; Carlsbad, Calif.), Evan O’Steen (Solar SC; Grapevine, Texas), Peyton Trayer (Slammers FC HB Koge; Aliso Viejo, Calif.)

Defenders (8): Natalie Chudowsky (New York SC; Westport, Conn.), Izzy Dalke (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Belleville, Ill.), Maya Engel (Virginia Development Academy; Ashburn, Va.), Alison Ernst (Michigan Hawks; Northville, Mich.), Savannah Leifried (Bay Area Surf SC; Ceres, Calif.), Rhiannon Mahon (Solar SC; Celina, Texas), Cali O’Neill (North Carolina Courage Academy; Durham, N.C.), Lilly Osifodunrin (Real Colorado; Brighton, Colo.)

Midfielders (6): Julia Amireh (North Carolina Courage; Raleigh, N,C,), Scottie Antonucci (Legends FC; Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.), Pearl Cecil (San Diego Surf SC; Encinitas, Calif.), Jaiden Rodriguez (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Charlee Siria (Ohio Elite SA; Lexington, Ky.), Gabrielle Smith (Galaxy SC; Naperville, Ill.)

Forwards (7): Ashlyn Anderson (Indy Premier SC; Carmel, Ind.), Jordan Hill (Solar SC; Dallas, Texas), Micayla Johnson (Unattached; Troy, Mich.), Elayna Kocher (Penn Fusion SA; Allentown, Pa.), Ella Kral (Lamorinda SC; Berkeley, Calif.), Audrey Mckeen (Virginia Development Academy; Vienna, Va.), Nyanya Touray (Bethesda SC; Silver Spring, Md.)

U.S. U-16 GIRLS’ NATIONAL TEAM (Club; Hometown)

Domestic Training Camp – Chula Vista, Calif.

Goalkeepers (3): Ella McNeal (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Manchester, Mo.), Brooke Volpp (San Diego Surf SC; Encinitas, Calif.), Malia Zillman (Rockford Raptors FC; Waunakee, Wisc.)

Defenders (8): Meila Brewer (Kansas City Athletics; Overland Park, Ks.), Lizette Castellanos (Albion SC San Diego; Chula Vista, Calif.), Delaney Fraser (Lamorinda SC; Concord, Calif.), Kendra Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calif.), Rachel Lawless-Felarca (Sting Dallas Royal; Dallas, Texas), Piper Sistek (San Diego Surf SC; Carlsbad, Calif.), Brooklyn Vann (Cincinnati United SC; Middletown, Ohio), Elena Vera (Davis Legacy SC; Fairfield, Calif.)

Midfielders (7): Karis Buehler (Slammers FC HB Koge; Fullerton, Calif.), Mia Corona (Legends FC; Cypress, Calif.), Bridget Kopmeyer (Internationals SC; Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Taylor Morrell (Virginia Development Academy; Leesburg, Va.), Grace Murray (Beach FC; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Loradana Paletta (New York City FC; Syosset, N.Y.), Caroline Swann (Solar SC; Dallas, Texas)

Forwards (6): Maddie DiMaria (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Fenton, Mo.), Lilah Helwig (FC Delco; Frackville, Pa.), Bristol Kersh (TopHat SC; Flowery Branch, Ga.), Rhea Moore (San Juan SC; Sacramento, Calif.), KK Ream (Utah Royals; Herriman, Utah), Carolina Reyna (Sting Austin; Austin, Texas)