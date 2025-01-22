Denton Diablos move to USL-2

Denton Diablos FC is swapping leagues and moving from the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) to the USL League Two (USL-2).

Founded in 2018, Diablos have spent their entire existence in NPSL, aside from a short stint in the local Roja League when the NPSL was shut down during the pandemic.

The Diablos won the 2021 NPSL Championship 5-2 over Tulsa Athletic.

“We’re extremely humbled and honored by the opportunity USL League Two provides, and what it means for our players, fans, coaches, and front office staff,” Damon Gochneaur, Diablos Co-Founder and Managing Partner, said. “One of the strongest brands in soccer, combined with a real ‘Path 2 Pro’, positions the Diablos to continue to execute on our mission statement for the short- and long-term future of the club.”

Diablos will play in the Mid South Conference, joining Blue Goose SC, LA Krewe, Little Rock Rangers, Mississippi Brilla FC, Hattiesburg FC, and new local side McKinney Chupacabras.

“The Diablos have become synonymous with this level of soccer to the Dallas-Fort Worth community,” Joel Nash, Senior VP of Youth and Pre-Professional Properties, said. “We’re so thrilled to bolster our membership with such a strong club. They’re going to make our league better, and their players will get to compete with some of the best talent this country has to offer.”

Denton Diablos lift the 2021 NPSL Championship trophy after defeating Tulsa Athletic. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)