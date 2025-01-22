FC Dallas signs Logan Farrington to new contract

FC Dallas has signed Logan Farrington to a new contract through the 2027 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with club options for 2028 and 2029. Farrington was on his rookie contract that included options through 2027, so this move locks the striker up for two extra seasons.

Dallas selected Farrington third overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after trading the 15th overall pick and $300,000 in General Allocation Money to Inter Miami CF.

“I think looking back on my rookie year, I’m very pleased with how it went individually,” forward Logan Farrington said. “I learned so much from everybody around the club. I’ve developed so much as a player, person, and it’s a great overall environment to be in. I am proud to have signed a longer deal with the club. FC Dallas took a chance on me last year in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. Signing a long-term contract is an amazing commitment I am making to the club.”



“As the club is growing, there’s a lot of changes going on. I see it every day on and off the field. There’s so much good that’s happening, and I think it’s just amazing to be a part of something like this. It’s very special. I want to thank all the fans, staff, and players that have helped me this past year and going forward, for all the support that will be given towards me.“

In 2024, Farrington played in 29 games with 10 starts, scoring four goals, and leading FC Dallas (T-Sebastian Lletget) with eight assists. Farrington is one of six players in MLS history to record multiple games with a goal and an assist off the bench in a single season.

3rd Degree’s Take

Pending learning that the salary is way out of line, this is a good move by FC Dallas to lock Farrington up through 2029. His play made Jesus Ferreira expendable and Farrington should be a key part of the team for years.