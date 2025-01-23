FC Dallas trades Nkosi Tafari to LAFC for little return

FC Dallas has traded center back Nkosi Tafari to LAFC for $300,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a 2026 international spot.

In 5 seasons at FC Dallas, Tafari started 84 of the 107 regular season games he in played with 7 goals and 6 assists. He played in 121 games across all competitions. Tafari played for North Texas SC from 2020-21 before breaking in with the first team full-time.

Tafari was the 14th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. He played collegiately at Seattle University and the University of Connecticut.

3rd Degree’s Take

3rd Degree is kind of a mixed bag of reactions on this one. I can’t stand this trade both in terms of the return and the loss of the player. I’ll let the other guys speak for themselves on the podcast.

Tafari could be hard to handle with a culture, style, and attitude many coaches aren’t used to. Imagine the reaction to a coach in another major US sport not being able to handle a player because of these factors. Tafari isn’t even extreme by most standards.

FC Dallas has been shopping Tafari all winter and we’ve heard on a couple of occasions he wanted out of Dallas. The club vastly underpaid him compared to other defenders. So it was only a matter of time before he went. Ok, fair enough.

But Tafari was entering the prime of his career. Yes, he did make mistakes but every player at this level is flawed. But unlike other center backs around here, Tafari has the pace and athleticism to recover. Plus he is cheaper, younger, and the best passer of the group.

It’s no surprise LAFC, with an ingrained culture and ability to handle much more entitled and/or difficult players, has snapped Tafari up on the cheap as FCD has given the player away for a pittance. The club had an option for 2026 and there’s nothing in return this season and just the value of something like a pick swap in 2026.

In my view, FCD just traded away their best center back, a position that is a serious problem, for a pittance.