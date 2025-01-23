Texoma FC signs Mason McCready as first player in club history

Texoma FC has made the first signing in club history, Mason McCready, a 21-year-old Scottish-American goalkeeper from Patrick Thistle.

McCready has spent time on loan at multiple Scottish sides including: Gretna, Gala Fairydean, Cowdenbeath, and Spartans. McCready’s parent club is Partick Thistle. “I’m still only 21 years old so this was a massive decision for me to make. But once I heard about Texoma’s interest and as soon as I spoke with the head coach (Adrian Forbes) and goalkeeping coach (Adam Lewis) I was on board.”

Texoma is expected to announce more signings in the coming days and weeks.“As we continue to build out our first team, it is pivotal that we bring in players with all sorts of experience,” says Head Coach Adrian Forbes. “With the vast experience in player development I have from my time at Luton Town, I recognize the raw potential in young players. I see that in McCready and he will be a great addition to our lineup.”

Texoma FC kick off their USL League One season in under a month vs One Knoxville SC at home.

Mason McCready signs with Texoma FC. (Courtesy Texoma FC)