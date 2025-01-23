Categories MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC

North Texas SC’s 2025 preseason schedule announced

by Buzz Carrick1 Comment on North Texas SC’s 2025 preseason schedule announced

North Texas SC has announced its 2025 preseason schedule with camp starting on Saturday, February 1st. The club will play six preseason matches.

Preseason Matches

Feb 8Foro SCToyota Soccer Center
Feb 12Houston Dynamo 2Houston Sports Park
Feb 15Houston Christian UniversityToyota Soccer Center
Feb 19Richland CollegeToyota Soccer Center
Feb 22Texoma FCHistoric Bearcat Stadium
Mar 1SMUToyota Soccer Center

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *