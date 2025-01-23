North Texas SC’s 2025 preseason schedule announced

North Texas SC has announced its 2025 preseason schedule with camp starting on Saturday, February 1st. The club will play six preseason matches.
Preseason Matches
|Feb 8
|Foro SC
|Toyota Soccer Center
|Feb 12
|Houston Dynamo 2
|Houston Sports Park
|Feb 15
|Houston Christian University
|Toyota Soccer Center
|Feb 19
|Richland College
|Toyota Soccer Center
|Feb 22
|Texoma FC
|Historic Bearcat Stadium
|Mar 1
|SMU
|Toyota Soccer Center
1 Comment
Seems like not so long ago FCD was playing SMU in preseason scrimmages.