FC Dallas officially sells Alan Velasco to Boca Juniors

FC Dallas has finally officially announced the widely reported sale of Alan Velasco to Boca Juniors. According to FC Dallas, Velasco’s transfer is the second-largest in FC Dallas history.

Velasco made his 2024 regular-season debut on Aug. 31 against the Colorado Rapids after spending most of the 2024 season recovering from a knee injury sustained in the 2023 playoffs against Seattle. So for the 2024 season, Velasco played in 8 games with 2 goals in 372 minutes.

In 2023, Velasco topped Major League Soccer’s 22 Under 22 list.

Velasco departs FC Dallas having played 62 regular season games with 55 starts, 12 goals, and 13 assists.

FC Dallas acquired Velasco for a then-club-record fee from Argentine side Club Atlético Independiente in February 2022.

3rd Degree’s Take

The reported haul for FC Dallas – $10 million. plus $2 mil in add-ons, and a 15% sell-on – make this deal a no-brainer. Yes, Velasco is very talented but he always wanted to go home and Boca has been his dream for a long time.

The recent contract extension shows how FCD valued him and Velasco’s willingness to stay – he was likely moving inside to play the 10 and was getting the 10 jersey – but it also served to get Boca to come in big for the player.

Bottom line, a great piece of business. Now Los Toros just have to replace him.

🔵🟡 Sources: Boca Juniors are finalizing the deal to sign attacker Alan Velasco from FC Dallas.



💰 Deal is $10m + $2m in add-ons. FCD retains a 15% sell-on clause.



🔴 Dallas planned around Velasco for 2025, but deal too good for player and club. FCD will look to add DP No. 10. pic.twitter.com/KDlX8bSuSv — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 11, 2025