North Texas SC signs Zach Molomo from the FCD Academy

North Texas SC announced today the signing of FC Dallas Academy defender Zach Molomo to a two-year contract with a club option for 2027. The lefty Molomo is the latest in the long line of striker-to-outside-back conversions that FCD loves.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Zach again after coaching him in the Academy,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “He has a bright future and possesses the tools to make him succeed. He’s a great kid, and we are committed to continuing his development as a player”.



Molomo made his North Texas SC debut on an academy contract as a substitute on July 21, 2024, versus Houston Dynamo 2. The Plano, Texas native joined the FC Dallas U11 Academy in 2018.

3rd Degree’s Take

Fantastic signing. While this is a straight North Texas SC (not hybrid) signing we applaud the move. Molomo was 5th on my most recent Academy signing list, although I thought it more likely he would sign this summer or even next winter.

Just 16, Molomo is a fantastic athlete with loads of soccer skills. as you can see in this video. There is tons of upside here. He needs to work on his complete game performances and iron out some inconsistent play, but that’s exactly what a team like North Texas SC is for.

With no backup left back at FCD and no left back at NTSC, Molomo has a clear path to an MLS career.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Zachary Molomo

Preferred Name: Zach Molomo

Pronunciation: moe-loh-moh

Connect with Molomo: Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: 07/11/2008

Birthplace: Plano, Texas

Nationality: American and Nigerian

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 165 lbs.

Last Club: FC Dallas Academy

Transaction: North Texas SC signs defender Zach Molomo to a two-year contract with a club option for 2027.

Zach Molomo signs with North Texas SC, January 2025. (Courtesy North Texas SC)