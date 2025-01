FC Dallas has the re-signing of Katlego ‘Tsiki’ Ntsabeleng to a contract extension through the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with club options for 2027 and 2028. Ntsabeleng has a US Green Card.

Over his first three seasons since being drafted 28th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft from Oregon State University, Ntsabeleng has played in 66 regular season games, making 25 starts, with 2 goals, and 7 assists.

Tsiki Ntsabeleng shoots for goal in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)