FC Dallas signs 1st round SuperDraft pick Enzo Newman to a MLS deal

FC Dallas has signed defender Enzo Newman to a two-year contract with club options for 2027, 2028, and 2029. A sophomore, Newman was selected 11th overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft out of Oregon State University.

Newman played 30 games in two seasons for the Beavers, making 21 starts, with 0 goals and 6 assists.

Before his college career, Newman played for Murrieta Soccer Academy and was named to the MLS Next All-Star Game in 2022.

3rd Degree’s Take

While we haven’t seen him play much in person, by all reports he was doing really well in FC Dallas camp and they picked him high for a reason.

Even though he’s right-footed, Newman can play both outside back spots and even as a wing, the kind of flexibility the current FCD regime loves. That makes him a good fit for the current paradigm.

As he’s currently the 3rd right back on the team and 2nd left back, Newman might play more at North Texas SC this year than with the first team.

Enzo Newman takes part in FC Dallas spring camp in Portugal. (Courtesy FC Dallas)