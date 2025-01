Dallas Trinity FC announced on social media the re-signing of right back Julia Dorsey. Dorsey – drafted 40th overall in the NWSL draft by the NC Courage -was on loan with DTFC but was waived by the Courage in December.

Dorsey was a ubiquitous starter for Trinity in the Fall section of the 2024-25 USL Super League season making 13 starts in the club’s 14 games. Dorsey ranked 4th on the team with 107 duels and 55 wins.

Julia Dorsey has re-signed with Dallas Trinity FC and will be back in the Cotton Bowl to start the spring pic.twitter.com/AaNgKedu3d — Dallas Trinity FC (@dallastrinityfc) January 24, 2025