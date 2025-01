MLS Next Pro releases 2025 schedule for North Texas SC

The 2025 schedule is out for MLS Next Pro and North Texas SC. Los Toritos opens its MLS NEXT Pro season against St Louis CITY2 on Sunday, March 9th (7:30 pm CT on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV).

The 2025 season will be North Texas SC’s final year at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as the club prepares to move to Mansfield Stadium in 2026.

North Texas SC 2025 MLS Next Pro Schedule

Date Opponent Venue Time (CT) Sunday, March 9 St Louis CITY2 Choctaw Stadium 7:30 pm Friday, March 14 Whitecaps FC 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:30 pm Thursday, March 20 Houston Dynamo 2 SaberCats Stadium 7 pm Friday, March 28 Sporting KC II Choctaw Stadium 7:45 pm Saturday, April 05 Timbers2 Providence Park 3 pm Friday, April 11 Austin FC II Parmer Field 5 pm Sunday, April 20 Colorado Rapids 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:30 pm Wednesday, April 23 The Town FC Choctaw Stadium 7:30 pm Friday, May 2 MNUFC2 National Sports Center 3 pm Sunday, May 18 Houston Dynamo 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:30 pm Sunday, May 25 Tacoma Defiance Starfire Stadium 9 pm Wednesday, June 4 St Louis CITY2 Energizer Park 7 pm Saturday, June 14 Austin FC II Choctaw Stadium 7:45 pm Wednesday, June 18 Colorado Rapids 2 TBD 7 pm Saturday, June 21 Whitecaps FC 2 Swanguard Stadium 3 pm Thursday, July 03 MNUFC2 Choctaw Stadium 7:45 pm Sunday, July 13 Houston Dynamo 2 SaberCats Stadium 7 mp Friday, July 18 Sporting KC II Swope Park 7:30 pm Saturday, August 2 Colorado Rapids 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:45 pm Friday, August 8 Austin FC II Parmer Field 7:30 pm Saturday, August 16 St Louis CITY2 Choctaw Stadium 7:45 pm Sunday, August 24 LAFC2 Choctaw Stadium 7:45 pm Sunday, August 31 Ventura County FC William Rolland Stadium 9 pm Saturday, September 6 Ventura County FC Choctaw Stadium 7:30 pm Sunday, September 14 Sporting KC II Choctaw Stadium 7:30 pm Sunday, September 21 MNUFC2 National Sports Center 3 pm Saturday, September 27 Real Monarchs Choctaw Stadium 7:30 pm Sunday, October 5 LAFC2 Titan Stadium 3 pm

Notes and Comments

The March 9 opener marks the earliest season start date for North Texas SC since its debut in 2019.

Five games on Saturday

Five on Sunday

Two on Friday

One on Wednesday

One on Thursday.

Five on Sunday Two on Friday One on Wednesday One on Thursday. North Texas SC will face Houston Dynamo 2 three times, with two matches on the road and one at home.

Tough Decision Day, Oct. 5, at LAFC2.

Four games in March

Four in April

Three in May

Four in June

Three in July

Five in August

Four in September

One in October