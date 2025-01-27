Categories USL, USL Dallas

Details emerge on USL-Dallas stadium in Garland

by Buzz Carrick1 Comment on Details emerge on USL-Dallas stadium in Garland

Late on January 27th, a few events came to pass that filled in some details on a stadium for USL-Dallas to be built in Garland.

First, the club dropped a hype video that to locals spelled out the location.

The Location

That location in question? George Bush and Holford Road in Garland.

Image
The google maps view of the location in the video released by USL-Garland.

Then Garland District 7 Councilman Dylan Hedrick dropped this tweet.

Details Emerge

For those who don’t know, Matt Valentine is the principal owner of USL-Dallas.

So… 10,000 seat stadium, with practice fields, and team offices, on that south corner of Holford Road and the George Bush Highway.

Garland City Council to learn more.

More to Learn?

Perhaps more details will be forthcoming at the team event on the 30th.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *