Details emerge on USL-Dallas stadium in Garland

Late on January 27th, a few events came to pass that filled in some details on a stadium for USL-Dallas to be built in Garland.
First, the club dropped a hype video that to locals spelled out the location.
The Location
That location in question? George Bush and Holford Road in Garland.
Then Garland District 7 Councilman Dylan Hedrick dropped this tweet.
Details Emerge
For those who don’t know, Matt Valentine is the principal owner of USL-Dallas.
So… 10,000 seat stadium, with practice fields, and team offices, on that south corner of Holford Road and the George Bush Highway.
More to Learn?
Perhaps more details will be forthcoming at the team event on the 30th.
That video shows what their actual attendance will be.