Texoma FC signs Jordan Chavez from Orange County SC

Texoma FC has announced 27-year-old center back Jordan Chavez as the second signing in club history.

Chavez spent his collegiate career at UNLV, appearing in 74 games with 67 starts. After UNLV, Chavez signed for USL-C side San Diego Loyal. Chavez also had short stints at Central Valley Fuego and most recently Orange County SC.

“Speaking with the coaching staff, a lot of what they want to implement and the culture they are looking to build at the club caught my attention,” said Chavez. “What did it for me was how much they wanted to help me as a player and as a person in this next chapter of my career and it’s what ultimately made it an easy decision to want to sign for Texoma.”

Over his career, Chavez has played 54 games in USL-1 and 13 games in the USL Championship.

“Jordan is a player that spiked my interest as soon as he was put on my radar. A player with the right mix of experience and qualities that I was looking for in defense as well as, and most importantly, a fantastic person to have within our roster. Despite his experience, he still shows a clear desire to develop even more and that is key to what we want from our players at Texoma FC”

Texoma FC are set to kick off their season against One Knoxville SC on February 22nd.

https://twitter.com/TexomaFC2023/status/1884300412586713365