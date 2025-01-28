FC Dallas, Texoma FC, and Foro SC to take part in the 2025 US Open Cup

MLS has announced which of its teams will be participating in the various Cup competitions during the 2025 season and FC Dallas will playing in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. A status that is only fitting as Lamar Hunt’s name is on it.

Texoma FC is entering the 2025 Open Cup in the 1st round with all the teams in USL-1. Foro SC, who plays in the UPSL, has qualified through the Open Round and also takes part in Round 1.

“FC Dallas is proud to compete in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a tournament that embodies the legacy and passion our father had for soccer in the United States,” FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. “This competition is a celebration of the sport’s incredible history in our country, and we are looking forward to competing for another Lamar Hunt U. S. Open Cup trophy.”

FC Dallas will be one of 16 MLS teams beginning play in the Round of 32, scheduled for Tuesday, May 6 and/or Wednesday, May 7.

FC Dallas reached the quarterfinals in the 109th edition of the U.S. Open Cup last season. They won the Cup in 1997 and 2016.

US Open Cup 2025

The 16 participating MLS teams were determined as follows:

Only U.S.-based clubs are eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup.

MLS teams not competing in either Leagues Cup or Concacaf Champions Cup automatically qualify for the Open Cup. For the 2025 edition, this accounts for nine of the 16 MLS teams.

The remaining teams are determined by Supporters’ Shield standings, excluding teams competing in the Concacaf Champions Cup. For the 2025 edition of the Open Cup, this accounts for seven of the 16 MLS teams.

Atlanta United FC, Charlotte FC, D.C. United, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC, Minnesota United FC, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, and St. Louis CITY SC will be taking part in the Open Cup along with 10 MLS NEXT Pro sides.

Leagues Cup and CCC

Many MLS teams are taking part in multiple competitions.

Leagues Cup: The top nine teams in each MLS Conference from the prior season qualify except Vancouver who is replaced by San Diego FC.

Concacaf Champions Cup: Criteria set by Concacaf.

In addition to these North American tournaments, Seattle Sounders FC and Inter Miami CF will also represent MLS in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025,

2025 MLS NEXT Pro teams in the US Open Cup

East

1. Carolina Core FC (Independent)

2. Chattanooga FC (Independent)

3. FC Cincinnati 2 (FC Cincinnati)

4. Columbus Crew 2 (Columbus Crew)

5. Inter Miami CF II (Inter Miami CF)



West

1. LAFC2 (Los Angeles Football Club)

2. Real Monarchs (Real Salt Lake)

3. Sporting KC II (Sporting Kansas City)

4. Tacoma Defiance (Seattle Sounders FC)

5. Ventura County FC (LA Galaxy)

3rd Degree’s Take

Good. League Cup is forced junk and the inferior tournament. I would take the Open Cup 10 times out of 10. I’m glad FCD is in it, with Lamar Hunt’s name on it they should be in it every year.

I will go so far as to suggest next season if Dallas is good enough to make the playoffs and thus be placed in the Leagues Cup, FCD should request to take part in the Open Cup anyway even if it means declining the League Cup.

FC Dallas lifts the 2016 US Open Cup. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Leagues Cup 2025