Lexi Missimo signs with Dallas Trinity FC

Dallas Trinity introduced today their newest signing, University of Texas and Solar SC standout Lexi Missimo. The dynamic attacker was immediately handed the coveted number 10 jersey.

Missimo played four seasons at UT bagging an amazing 56 goals and 66 assists in just 90 games. Missimo was a four-time first-team all-conference honoree, a four-time all-tournament selection, and was appointed to four United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Teams. The two-time MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist should step right into the hole created by the departure of Sam Meza who returned to the Seattle Reign.

Missimo leaves Texas with a boatload of records including career points (176), assists (64), and goals (56) in addition to being the program’s single-season leader in points (72, 2023), goals (26, 2023), assists (20, 2023), game-winning goals (9, 2023), penalty kicks (9, 2023) and shots (126, 2023).

Missimo has played for the US youth national teams from U14 all the way to U23 but has yet to be capped by the senior women’s side. She was invited to the 2025 US Women’s National Team Futures Camp by Coach Emma Hayes.

Missimo, underaged at the time, was involved in qualifying the U17 team for the 2018 U17 World Cup but didn’t make the roster for the finals. She was again a leading force for the U17s in 2020 qualifying only for the 2021 World Cup to be canceled due to Covid. In 2022, Missimo led the U20s to the World Championship and was one of four Americans on the Best XI on the way to winning the title.

What a welcome.

Lexi Missimo joins Dallas Trinity FC, January 2025. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)