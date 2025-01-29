North Texas SC signs FC Dallas’ 2nd round SuperDraft pick Sam Sarver

North Texas SC has signed FC Dallas’ 2nd round SuperDraft pick forward Sam Sarver for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, with a club option for 2026.



“We are delighted to bring Sam into our group. He’s had a fantastic collegiate career and is somebody we have been watching for several years,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “His work rate, effort, and commitment are contagious. His blue-collar mentality serves him really well in and around the box, and he has the ability to score goals from different situations. He has a super personality, and he’s going to be a fan favorite at Choctaw Stadium this year.”



Sarver was drafted 41st overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft out of Indiana University by FC Dallas. In 2024, he appeared in 20 matches, scored five goals, assisted eight times, and helped Indiana win the Big Ten regular-season title. Sarver earned All-Big Ten First Team honors in 2024.



The native of Chesterland, Ohio, he recorded 24 goals, 22 assists, and 70 points over his four-year IU career. Sarver was also a 2023 first-team All-Big Ten member, the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Tournament, and a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection in 2021.



Prior to Indiana, Sarver played in the Columbus Crew SC Academy and scored 44 goals in 55 matches. He also competed with the U16 U.S. Youth National Team at the Nike Friendlies and 4 Nations Tournament in 2019, held in the Czech Republic.

3rd Degree’s Take

Great pickup.

Look, we all know the reality is that FC Dallas and North Texas SC are the same organization. This is, effectively, in all ways that matter, a reserve team contract for FC Dallas. Sarver as a wing/forward was always going to struggle to make the first team as a four-year player mostly because Dallas has a metric shedload of wings already.

And this isn’t a conversion project to outside back like Herbert Endeley either. Sarver – who gives off strong Paxton Pomykal vibes in body, hairline, and play style – is a high energy, high activity level, high pressing, modern wing. From the tape, we think fans will enjoy his playing style and he should be a good addition to this club.

Does he have enough the game to get to MLS? That’s the question and time will tell.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Samuel Sarver

Preferred Name: Sam Sarver

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: 03/03/2003

Birthplace: Chesterland, Ohio

Nationality: United States

Height: 5’10″

Weight: 188 lbs.

Last Club: Indiana University

Transaction: North Texas SC signs forward Sam Sarver for the 2025 season with club option for 2026.

Sam Sarver at Indiana. (Courtesy Indiana)