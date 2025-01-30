Texoma FC signs defender Jorge Corrales

Texoma FC have announced the signing of defender Jorge Corrales. The 33-year-old Cuban defender has had a fruitful professional career, beginning when he was 17.

After beginning his career in Cuba, Corrales moved stateside. Corrales former clubs in the US include USL-C sides Tulsa FC and Miami FC as well as USL League One side Lexington SC. Corrales also spent time in MLS at the Chicago Fire and CF Montréal. Corrales appeared for the Cuban national team multiple times.

“Once I was aware that I could sign a player with the experience of Jorge, it was one that I had to explore,” said Head Coach Adrian Forbes. “ I was delighted to get the deal done and not only bring his qualities as a player to the club but also his leadership”

“I’m really excited to be here and to be a part of this project. A lot of good things are coming and with all the fans cheering in the stadium every game, we can achieve anything. I am looking forward to the first game and meeting all the fans. Vamos Texoma!”