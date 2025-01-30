Categories Texoma FC, USL

Texoma FC signs veteran center back Preston Kilwein

Texoma FC has signed 28-year-old center back Preston Kilwein. Kilwein is an alumnus of Florida Gulf Coast University where he played from 2015-2018 and was named conference defensive player of the year for the 2018 season. 

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to represent Texoma FC in its inaugural USL-1 season,” said Kilwien. “After speaking with the staff, it was clear that this is the right place for me—a club with the vision, ambition, and environment I was looking for. I can’t wait to get started!”

Following college, Kilwein spent time at Red Bulls II, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Charleston Battery, and South Georgia Tormenta. 

“Preston is a player that was put on our radar, and after initial conversations with him – along with his clear determination to want to be part of what we are building here – it was great to get the deal done. With the way in which we want to play Preston’s attributes will suit that style well” said Head Coach Adrian Forbes.

Preston Kilwein (Courtesy Texoma FC)

