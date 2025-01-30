Texoma FC signs veteran center back Preston Kilwein

Texoma FC has signed 28-year-old center back Preston Kilwein. Kilwein is an alumnus of Florida Gulf Coast University where he played from 2015-2018 and was named conference defensive player of the year for the 2018 season.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to represent Texoma FC in its inaugural USL-1 season,” said Kilwien. “After speaking with the staff, it was clear that this is the right place for me—a club with the vision, ambition, and environment I was looking for. I can’t wait to get started!”

Following college, Kilwein spent time at Red Bulls II, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Charleston Battery, and South Georgia Tormenta.

“Preston is a player that was put on our radar, and after initial conversations with him – along with his clear determination to want to be part of what we are building here – it was great to get the deal done. With the way in which we want to play Preston’s attributes will suit that style well” said Head Coach Adrian Forbes.