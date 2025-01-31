USL Dallas steps into the community with Fan Forum at Fortunate Son in Garland

USL Dallas held a Fan Forum at Fortunate Son in downtown Garland on Thursday night, just days after the splashy reveal of details for their coming stadium. Ownership and leading executives were on hand to meet fans and provide insight into the club.

USL Dallas Unveils Bold Vision for Soccer in Garland

USL Dallas Chairman and Founder Matt Valentine introduces new Football Operations Director Brian Corcoran to fans at Fortunate Son in Garland, January 31, 2025. (Dennis McGowan, 3rd Degree

Dallas’ newest soccer club is positioning itself as more than just a team—it aims to be a cornerstone of the Garland community. “We are stewards of a club that belongs to the people of Garland,” said Chairman and Founder Matt Valentine during the event on Thursday night at Fortunate Son Pizza in Downtown Garland.

Valentine, alongside Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Sam Morton and newly appointed Football Operations Director Brian Corcoran, welcomed approximately 150 soccer fans for an evening of free pizza, beer, and an in-depth look at the club’s ambitions.

A Stadium for the Community

Club leadership outlined their vision for a deep-rooted connection with Garland, emphasizing community involvement. Valentine, a self-described “soccer purist,” shared details about the planned arena complex at PGBT and Holford Road.

The facility is expected to feature a 7,000 to 10,000-seat soccer-specific stadium, including a 3,000-capacity standing-room-only supporters’ section. The 65-acre site will also house a 1,000-plus-seat field for Garland ISD, public soccer fields, futsal courts, and the headquarters for USL Dallas.

Additionally, Rollertown Beerworks will sponsor an on-site beer garden.

Cultivating a Supporter-First Culture

Valentine and Morton spoke extensively about their commitment to building a fan-first culture reflective of Garland’s diverse and hardworking community. “We want to put out a product that the community can be proud of,” said Valentine.

Throughout the night, USL Dallas representatives mingled with attendees, engaging in discussions about expectations and aspirations for the club. Corcoran underscored his desire to create an electric matchday atmosphere reminiscent of passionate European and South American soccer scenes, complete with flares, tifos, banners, and flags. “We want the experience to be one tick shy of dangerous,” he remarked.

Youth Development and Accessibility

On the topic of youth development, the club is committed to being both “cooperative and competitive”. Leadership has already established strong relationships with FC Dallas, Texoma FC, and Dallas Trinity FC, and plans to further integrate into the growing soccer ecosystem across the Metroplex. Valentine emphasized the club’s inclusivity, declaring that “at some point, our club will not be ‘pay to play.’”

Fan-Friendly Transportation and Branding Reveal

Addressing transportation concerns, Valentine assured fans that buses would be available from Downtown Garland—likely near Fortunate Son Pizza—as well as other key locations in the city. If public transit options through DART prove insufficient, the club intends to collaborate with private transportation services to ensure fans can easily attend matches.

Valentine said that the club would assist with tickets and transportation for away days as well.

USL Dallas also announced that the club’s branding, colors, and kits will be unveiled at a fan event on May 2, adding another layer of excitement to the club’s launch.

A Promising Future for Soccer in Garland

With an ambitious vision and strong community focus, USL Dallas is poised to make a significant impact on both the Garland and DFW soccer landscapes. If the club can deliver on even a fraction of its promises, fans and residents alike are in for something special.

USL Dallas’ Fan Forum at Fortunate Son in Garland, Janaury 31, 2025. (Dennis McGowan, 3rd Degree)