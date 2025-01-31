North Texas SC adds center back James Bulkeley from Gulf United FC

North Texas SC has signed New Zealand International James Bulkeley from United Arab Emirates Side Gulf United FC. Bulkeley puts pen to paper on a one-year deal for 2025 with a club option for a second year in 2026.

“James is a composed and determined center back that will bring excellent international experience to the group,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “At his young age, we are looking forward to working with him. He has great leadership characteristics that will be pivotal to our continued success.”

Bulkeley joined Gulf United FC in September 2024. He played in 20 games with 1,683 minutes and one goal.

The Napier, New Zealand, native signed his first professional contract with UAE club Fleetwood United FC in 2023, where he helped the team win the UAE Second Division League.

Bulkeley represents New Zealand at the international level and he competed in the U19 Oceania Football Confederation Championship in July of 2024 where he helped the All Whites earn a spot in the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: James Andrew Bulkeley

Preferred Name: James Bulkeley

Pronunciation: bulk-LEE

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: May 14, 2005 (19)

Birthplace: Napier, New Zealand

Nationality: New Zealander

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 185 lbs.

Last Club: Gulf United FC

Transaction: North Texas SC signs defender James Bulkeley for the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

James Bulkeley playing for Gulf United FC/ (Courtesy Gulf United FC)