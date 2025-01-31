FC Dallas loans Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC of the Saudi Pro League

FC Dallas has loaned midfielder Enes Sali to Al-Riyadh SC of the Saudi Pro League. The loan will run through July 2025. Sali will not occupy a U22 Initiative Player roster spot while on loan.

In 2024, Sali played for North Texas SC (25 games, 8 goals, and 6 assists) helping Los Toritos win the MLS NEXT Pro Cup. The Canadian/Romanian made his FC Dallas senior-team debut in Leagues Cup against LIGA MX side FC Juárez on July 31, 2024.

Sali signed with FC Dallas in December 2023 for a reported price of $3 million US but our sources say the number is less than that.

3rd Degree’s Take

Good loan. We don’t think Sali is good enough at this time to help FC Dallas. Clearing his international spot and U22 Initiative spot is a great move for the club. Reclaiming some of his buy price in a hypothetical loan fee (unspecified) is also a positive.

Perhaps Sali can progress and at some point help out FCD.