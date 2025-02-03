McKinney Chupacabras name Jose Luis Burciaga as Head Coach

The McKinney Chupacabras have named local MLS standout Jose Luis Burciaga as the first head coach in club history. The Oak Cliff native played eight seasons in MLS for Sporting Kansas City (at that time the Kansas City Wizards) and the Colorado Rapids. He also played professionally for the Atlanta Silverbacks and Dallas Sidekicks.

Buciaga coached and was the GM for Keene FC, who became Foro SC, in the UPSL and helped found the local community youth side Wizards Futbol Club.

As a player, Buciaga won the US Open Cup in 2004 with KC and was named to the MLS Best XI as well as KC’s MVP in 2006. He was also named MLS Humanitarian of the Year in 2008 for work with US Soccer Foundation’s Passback program and the establishment of his own foundation, the Jose Luis Burciaga Jr. Foundation.

He also had this Moment #29 in the top 50 moments back in 2004.

Jose Luis Burciaga named head coach of McKinney Chupacabras, February 3, 2025. (Courtesy McKinney Chupacabras)