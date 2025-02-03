Texoma FC signs forward Luke McCormick

Texoma FC signs 23-year-old forward, Luke McCormick. McCormick spent his collegiate career at West Virginia University making over 80 appearances with 16 goals and 20 assists. Prior to playing at West Virginia, McCormick graduated from Nottingham Forest’s academy.

“Luke is a player I was excited to have been put on my radar quite a long time ago by our assistant coach, Ben Clarvis.” said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes regarding McCormick’s addition to the roster. “He’s an exciting talent who can unlock a lot of doors and we couldn’t be happier to have him here.”

McCormick played with West Texas FC of the NPSL (West Texas Sockers at the time) and Long Island Rough Riders of USL-2 while in college.

Luke McCormick (Courtesy: Texoma FC)