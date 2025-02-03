Texoma FC signs combine standout Leland Gray

Texoma FC has signed trialist Leland Gray after the youngster made an impression in the team’s combine. The 19-year-old American holding mid spent two years with Svendborg fB -Oure FA in the Danish U-19 league.

This past December, Gray stood out at the Texoma FC Combine. As of now, Gray is the only player that Texoma FC has announced as a signing from their combine.

“We want to develop young talent at Texoma FC and Leland is a player that fits that bracket.” said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. “I was really impressed that someone so young had so many great leadership qualities this early in his career. Our goal is to use our development platform here at Texoma FC to elevate his leadership qualities and strengthen his technical attributes.”

Leland Gray (Courtesy: Texoma FC)