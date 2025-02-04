Texoma FC unveil home kit for 2025 season

Texoma FC have announced their home kit for the 2025 season. It’s a classic vertical stripe base kit design with very nice modern elements. Texoma FC calls it a “bold and meaningful design that embraces the history, culture, and geography of Texoma.”

“The first ever jersey is always going to be special to a club.” said Texoma FC President Ben Watson. “The idea behind the map kit was to include all of those who will ultimately become our passionate fan base.”

The inaugural Texoma FC Home Kit, 2025. (Courtesy Texoma FC)

According to the club, the kit stripes are red and magnolia, paying tribute to the Red River, between Oklahoma and Texas, and the magnolia flower, a reference to Durant Oklahoma. Also, included in the jersey is a map of Texoma.

According to the team, the jersey will be paired with white shorts and socks.

The inaugural Texoma FC Home Kit, 2025. (Courtesy Texoma FC)

Texoma FC CEO Simon Keizer says the journey to kit rollout has been long but was worth the wait, “This has been a vision coming to life as we have spent an incredible amount of time imagining what the first team’s inaugural kit would look like for our club. The kit is meant to tell the story of our mission to unite a community through sport as we bring together fans from all over Texoma.”

The inaugural Texoma FC Home Kit, 2025. (Courtesy Texoma FC)

The inaugural Texoma FC Home Kit is available for sale in the club’s shop. Fans will be able to purchase our inaugural kit on February 22 at the Texoma FC Preseason game against MLS Next Pro Champions, North Texas SC.

The inaugural Texoma FC Home Kit, 2025. (Courtesy Texoma FC)