FC Dallas sends three to the 2025 Concacaf U17 Qualifiers

With the change at the FIFA level to playing a U17 World Cup every year, Concacaf has changed the 2025 Concacaf U17 Championships to the U17 Qualifiers as they will now also be run every year instead of every other year.

For this year’s event, FC Dallas has three U17 academy players taking part, two with Puerto Rico and one with Honduras.

Honduras and Puerto Rico are both in Group D and will face each other.

Josue Fuentes, goalkeeper – Honduras

Fuentes is one of two keepers in the 2008 class. He’s been in multiple U17 teams for Honduras and was even in the Honduras team for the U20 Concacaf Championships last July.

Diego Echevarria, forward – Puerto Rico

A 2009, Echevarria is a striker/winger with the FC Dallas U16s. I’ve personally seen him more on the left wing than anywhere else, but that 2009 class is very good, and competition for PT is steep. He’s been with PR since the U14s.

Ougir Vega, central mid – Puerto Rico

Listed as Ougir Velazquez on the PR roster, Vega is another 2009 and FCD U17. He joined FCD late in the 2023-24 season from Dallas Hornets. He’s more of an attacking mid or free-eight who likes to get forward into the box. He’s previously been a PR U15 and U16

Ougir Vega with Puerto Rico, 2024. (Courtesy Puerto Rico Fed.)