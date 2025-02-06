Texoma FC signs keeper Javier Garcia

Texoma FC has signed Javier Garcia as their second goalkeeper after the club’s first-ever signing, Mason McCready.

“Joining a new team means new challenges and opportunities. I’m excited for the opportunity to be able to prove ourselves as a team and show what we are capable of.” said Garcia.

Garcia spent time in USL-C playing for Rio Grande Valley FC and El Paso Locomotive. Garcia, from Mission, TX, spent his collegiate career at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“Javier is everything we identified in a top goalkeeper that will be a success here at Texoma.” said Goalkeeper Coach, Adam Lewis.“ He is an exceptional shot stopper with an incredible ability to use his feet along with a calming presence in goal to put us where we belong in USL League One.”

Javier Garcia (Courtesy: Texoma FC)