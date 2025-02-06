North Texas SC signs FCD Academy product Marlon Luccin

North Texas SC has signed FCD Academy U18 central mid-Marlon Luccin to a two-year MLS NEXT Pro professional contract with a club option for 2027. Marlon is the son of the former FCD Interim Manager and holding mid-Peter Luccin.

“Marlon is a technically gifted player that has a great feel for the game. He’s creative, confident, and brings a touch of French flair,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “I have had the pleasure of working with Marlon in the academy as a youngster, and I am looking forward to seeing him grow even more as a young professional. I am so happy for Peter and the rest of the Luccin family.”

Born in Madrid, Spain, Luccin joined the FC Dallas Academy U12 team when his father played with FC Dalla. The younger Luccin has competed for FCD in the Generation adidas Cup (2022, 2024), Dallas Cup (2023), and Liga MX Internacional (2023, 2024). In 2017, he helped his team finish as runner-up in the Prospects Cup.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Marlon Luccin

Pronunciation: LUKE-san

Connect with Luccin: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: September 29, 2007 (18)

Birthplace: Madrid, Spain

Nationality: French and Spanish

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 129 lbs.

Last Club: FC Dallas Academy

Transaction: North Texas SC signs midfielder Marlon Luccin to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, with a club option for 2026.

Marlon Luccin signs with North Texas SC, February 5, 2025. (Courtesy North Texas SC)