Texoma FC signs goalkeeper Aren Seeger

Texoma FC has announced the signing of goalkeeper Aren Seeger from Memphis 901 of the USL Championship. Seeger is the 2nd goalkeeper signing of the day and third on the roster.

“I am really excited to be a part of this historic first roster of Texoma FC. I can’t wait to give my all and surprise the league with the quality of soccer here at Texoma FC! ” said Seeger.

Seeger spent three seasons at Southern Connecticut University where he appeared 7 times in 2019 and 4 times in 2021.

“You look at his experience and his background, he was a player that fit into the mold and who also has a point to prove. ” said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes.

Aren Seeger at Southern Connecticut State University. (Courtesy Southern Connecticut State University)