FC Dallas keeper Josue Fuentes named to Honduras U20s for Concacaf Championship

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas keeper Josue Fuentes named to Honduras U20s for Concacaf Championship

FC Dallas’ 16-year-old keeper Josue Fuentes has been named to the Honduras U20 side for the 2024 Concacaf Championships. Coach Emilson Soto will lead his team in Group B against the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and Canada.

Fuentes has previously been selected for the Honduras U17s. Fuentes is a 2008 and his U16 teammates just finished their season and will gather later this summer as the new FC Dallas U17 team for 2024-25.

Honduras U20 Concacaf Championship Schedule

All games to be played at the Estadio Sergio León Chávez in Irapuato.

DateOpponenetTime (local)
July 20Canada9 pm
July 23El Salvador9 pm
July 26Dominican Republic9 pm

