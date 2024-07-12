FC Dallas keeper Josue Fuentes named to Honduras U20s for Concacaf Championship

FC Dallas’ 16-year-old keeper Josue Fuentes has been named to the Honduras U20 side for the 2024 Concacaf Championships. Coach Emilson Soto will lead his team in Group B against the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and Canada.
Fuentes has previously been selected for the Honduras U17s. Fuentes is a 2008 and his U16 teammates just finished their season and will gather later this summer as the new FC Dallas U17 team for 2024-25.
Honduras U20 Concacaf Championship Schedule
All games to be played at the Estadio Sergio León Chávez in Irapuato.
|Date
|Opponenet
|Time (local)
|July 20
|Canada
|9 pm
|July 23
|El Salvador
|9 pm
|July 26
|Dominican Republic
|9 pm