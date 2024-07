Dallas Trinity FC has signed Dallas native and Changnyeong WFC striker Enzi Broussard. Broussard joined the Korean club in January of 2023.

Brousard played college ball at West Virginia and Washington State. As a freshman at WVU she played in 22 games (14 starts) with 3 goals and 2 assists. Her sophomore year at WSU she grabbed 3 goals and 5 assists in just 13 games (12 starts).

A former US U17, Broussard played for IMG Academy earning 2017-18 GA Player of the Year honors.