FCD Roster Build 2025 – start of camp check in

Back in November, I asked the question, is this going to be a new team or the same old side? We now have most of the answer as FCD is clearing the deck and it’s most certainly something new. I even talked a bit about what I think the club is building toward.

Now with FC Dallas spring camp starting Monday, it’s time to check in on the current state of the roster build for 2025.

So here’s where the roster stands in our estimation today.

Buzz’s FC Dallas Roster Build Model for 2025

This is the same roster model I’ve used for years and it has yet to let me down.

Is it written in stone? No.

Is it written in pen? No.

This is the penciled in stage and pieces may shift again by opening day.

Remember this is not a depth chart , it’s a positional coverage map.

Homegrowns are in red.

Decision Points are in purple.

New players in blue.

Roster

No End of ’24 Roster Spot Start of Camp Notes 1 Petar Musa F 1 Petar Musa Int 1, DP 2 Logan Farrington F 2 Logan Farrington 3 Tarik Scott F 3 Tarik Scott HG 4 Alan Velasco W 1 Anderson Julio TAM, Int 2 5 Jesus Ferreira W 2 Leo Chu U22 1 6 Paul Ariola W 3 Pedrinho Int 3 7 Bernard Kamungo W4 Bernard Kamungo 8 Sebastian Lletget AM 1 Sebastian Lletget TAM 9 Patrickson Delgado AM 2 Patrickson Delgado Int 4 10 Paxton Pomykal LM 1 Paxton Pomykal TAM 11 Tsiki Ntsabeleng LM 2 Tsiki Ntsabeleng 12 Asier Illarramendi DM 1 Asier Illarramendi? Int? 13 Show Cafumana DM 2 Show Cafumana Int 5 14 Marco Farfan LB 1 Marco Farfan 15 Sam Junqua LB 2 Need a LB . 16 TAM CB CB 1 Prefer a lefty . TAM Int? 17 Sebastien Ibeagha CB 2 Sebastien Ibeagha TAM 18 Nkosi Tafari CB 3 Nkosi Tafari 19 Depth CB CB 4 Lalas Abubakar 20 Carl Sainte CB 5 Young depth? 21 Ruan RB 1 Shaq Moore TAM? 22 Herbert Endeley RB 2 Herbert Endeley 23 Maarten Paes G 1 Maarten Paes 24 Antonio Carrera G 2 Antonio Carrera HG 25 Jimmy Maurer G 3 Michael Collodi HG 26 Tomas Pondeca W/10 Tomas Pondeca 27 Enes Sali W 5 Enes Sali Int 6, U22 2 28 Nolan Norris D/M Nolan Norris HG 29 UTL Ramiro Int 7 30 LM 3 Diego Garcia HG 31 W 6 Anthony Ramirez HG 32 Alejandro Urzua 8/6 Alejandro Urzua HG 33 RB 3 Malachi Molina HG 34 W 7 Daniel Baran HG 35 F 4 Diego Pepi HG 36 Geovane Jesus IR Geovane Jesus U22, Int 37 RW/RB Enzo Newman Draft pick 38 W/9 Sam Sarver Draft pick 39 CB Mohamed Cisset Draft pick

Notes

Reminder: MLS teams can carry as many Homegrowns as they want but they are limited to 30 active players.

Geovane Jesus to the IR is based on chatter, but it should clear an international spot and a U22 spot.

FCD has filled 7 of 9 international slots. Pending an unknown new green card.

In Conclusion

In pure roster terms, FCD still needs…

Center Back 1

Left Back 2

Center Back 5

And I bet they go after a DP attacking mid (10), an actual Velasco replacement for where we think he would mostly have played this year.