FCD Roster Build 2025 – start of camp check in

Back in November, I asked the question, is this going to be a new team or the same old side? We now have most of the answer as FCD is clearing the deck and it’s most certainly something new. I even talked a bit about what I think the club is building toward.
Now with FC Dallas spring camp starting Monday, it’s time to check in on the current state of the roster build for 2025.
So here’s where the roster stands in our estimation today.
Buzz’s FC Dallas Roster Build Model for 2025
This is the same roster model I’ve used for years and it has yet to let me down.
Is it written in stone? No.
Is it written in pen? No.
This is the penciled in stage and pieces may shift again by opening day.
Remember this is not a depth chart, it’s a positional coverage map.
Homegrowns are in red.
Decision Points are in purple.
New players in blue.
|Roster
No
|End of ’24
|Roster Spot
|Start of Camp
|Notes
|1
|Petar Musa
|F 1
|Petar Musa
|Int 1, DP
|2
|Logan Farrington
|F 2
|Logan Farrington
|3
|Tarik Scott
|F 3
|Tarik Scott
|HG
|4
|Alan Velasco
|W 1
|Anderson Julio
|TAM, Int 2
|5
|Jesus Ferreira
|W 2
|Leo Chu
|U22 1
|6
|Paul Ariola
|W 3
|Pedrinho
|Int 3
|7
|Bernard Kamungo
|W4
|Bernard Kamungo
|8
|Sebastian Lletget
|AM 1
|Sebastian Lletget
|TAM
|9
|Patrickson Delgado
|AM 2
|Patrickson Delgado
|Int 4
|10
|Paxton Pomykal
|LM 1
|Paxton Pomykal
|TAM
|11
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
|LM 2
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
|12
|Asier Illarramendi
|DM 1
|Asier Illarramendi?
|Int?
|13
|Show Cafumana
|DM 2
|Show Cafumana
|Int 5
|14
|Marco Farfan
|LB 1
|Marco Farfan
|15
|Sam Junqua
|LB 2
|Need a LB.
|16
|TAM CB
|CB 1
|Prefer a lefty.
|TAM Int?
|17
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|CB 2
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|TAM
|18
|Nkosi Tafari
|CB 3
|Nkosi Tafari
|19
|Depth CB
|CB 4
|Lalas Abubakar
|20
|Carl Sainte
|CB 5
|Young depth?
|21
|Ruan
|RB 1
|Shaq Moore
|TAM?
|22
|Herbert Endeley
|RB 2
|Herbert Endeley
|23
|Maarten Paes
|G 1
|Maarten Paes
|24
|Antonio Carrera
|G 2
|Antonio Carrera
|HG
|25
|Jimmy Maurer
|G 3
|Michael Collodi
|HG
|26
|Tomas Pondeca
|W/10
|Tomas Pondeca
|27
|Enes Sali
|W 5
|Enes Sali
|Int 6, U22 2
|28
|Nolan Norris
|D/M
|Nolan Norris
|HG
|29
|UTL
|Ramiro
|Int 7
|30
|LM 3
|Diego Garcia
|HG
|31
|W 6
|Anthony Ramirez
|HG
|32
|Alejandro Urzua
|8/6
|Alejandro Urzua
|HG
|33
|RB 3
|Malachi Molina
|HG
|34
|W 7
|Daniel Baran
|HG
|35
|F 4
|Diego Pepi
|HG
|36
|Geovane Jesus
|IR
|Geovane Jesus
|37
|RW/RB
|Enzo Newman
|Draft pick
|38
|W/9
|Sam Sarver
|Draft pick
|39
|CB
|Mohamed Cisset
|Draft pick
Notes
Reminder: MLS teams can carry as many Homegrowns as they want but they are limited to 30 active players.
Geovane Jesus to the IR is based on chatter, but it should clear an international spot and a U22 spot.
FCD has filled 7 of 9 international slots. Pending an unknown new green card.
In Conclusion
In pure roster terms, FCD still needs…
- Center Back 1
- Left Back 2
- Center Back 5
And I bet they go after a DP attacking mid (10), an actual Velasco replacement for where we think he would mostly have played this year.
1 Comment
Hahaha good timing. We were just talking on the drive to see family today trying to figure out who was even on the team right now. What we came up with was we need starters at CB, 10, & 6 (we weren’t counting Asier as back) and of course if Musa goes to England he’d need replaced.
I know the weird transfer windows kinda tie everyone’s hands, but sheesh that’s a lot of guys to add while a coach is trying to install a new system.