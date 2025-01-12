Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FCD Roster Build 2025 – start of camp check in

Back in November, I asked the question, is this going to be a new team or the same old side? We now have most of the answer as FCD is clearing the deck and it’s most certainly something new. I even talked a bit about what I think the club is building toward.

Now with FC Dallas spring camp starting Monday, it’s time to check in on the current state of the roster build for 2025.

So here’s where the roster stands in our estimation today.

Buzz’s FC Dallas Roster Build Model for 2025

This is the same roster model I’ve used for years and it has yet to let me down.

Is it written in stone? No.
Is it written in pen? No.
This is the penciled in stage and pieces may shift again by opening day.

Remember this is not a depth chart, it’s a positional coverage map.

Homegrowns are in red.
Decision Points are in purple.
New players in blue.

Roster
No		End of ’24Roster SpotStart of CampNotes
1Petar MusaF 1Petar MusaInt 1, DP
2Logan FarringtonF 2Logan Farrington
3Tarik ScottF 3Tarik ScottHG
4Alan VelascoW 1Anderson JulioTAM, Int 2
5Jesus FerreiraW 2Leo ChuU22 1
6Paul AriolaW 3PedrinhoInt 3
7Bernard KamungoW4Bernard Kamungo
8Sebastian LletgetAM 1Sebastian LletgetTAM
9Patrickson DelgadoAM 2Patrickson DelgadoInt 4
10Paxton PomykalLM 1Paxton PomykalTAM
11Tsiki NtsabelengLM 2Tsiki Ntsabeleng
12Asier IllarramendiDM 1Asier Illarramendi?Int?
13Show CafumanaDM 2Show CafumanaInt 5
14Marco FarfanLB 1Marco Farfan
15Sam JunquaLB 2Need a LB.
16TAM CBCB 1Prefer a lefty.TAM Int?
17Sebastien IbeaghaCB 2Sebastien IbeaghaTAM
18Nkosi TafariCB 3Nkosi Tafari
19Depth CBCB 4Lalas Abubakar
20Carl SainteCB 5Young depth?
21RuanRB 1Shaq MooreTAM?
22Herbert EndeleyRB 2Herbert Endeley
23Maarten PaesG 1Maarten Paes
24Antonio CarreraG 2Antonio CarreraHG
25Jimmy MaurerG 3Michael CollodiHG
26Tomas PondecaW/10Tomas Pondeca
27Enes SaliW 5Enes SaliInt 6, U22 2
28Nolan NorrisD/MNolan NorrisHG
29UTLRamiroInt 7
30LM 3Diego GarciaHG
31W 6Anthony RamirezHG
32Alejandro Urzua8/6Alejandro UrzuaHG
33RB 3Malachi MolinaHG
34W 7Daniel BaranHG
35F 4Diego PepiHG
36Geovane JesusIRGeovane JesusU22, Int
37RW/RBEnzo NewmanDraft pick
38W/9Sam SarverDraft pick
39CBMohamed CissetDraft pick

Notes

Reminder: MLS teams can carry as many Homegrowns as they want but they are limited to 30 active players.

Geovane Jesus to the IR is based on chatter, but it should clear an international spot and a U22 spot.

FCD has filled 7 of 9 international slots. Pending an unknown new green card.

In Conclusion

In pure roster terms, FCD still needs…

  • Center Back 1
  • Left Back 2
  • Center Back 5

And I bet they go after a DP attacking mid (10), an actual Velasco replacement for where we think he would mostly have played this year.

  1. Hahaha good timing. We were just talking on the drive to see family today trying to figure out who was even on the team right now. What we came up with was we need starters at CB, 10, & 6 (we weren’t counting Asier as back) and of course if Musa goes to England he’d need replaced.

    I know the weird transfer windows kinda tie everyone’s hands, but sheesh that’s a lot of guys to add while a coach is trying to install a new system.

