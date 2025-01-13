FC Dallas trades Paul Arriola to Seattle in salary cap dump

In a move to relieve salary cap pressure, FC Dallas has traded Paul Arriola to Seattle for up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based metrics are hit and the Sounders’ 2026 first round MLS SuperDraft Pick.

FC Dallas will continue to pay part of Arriola’s salary in 2025 and likely use their large pile of acquired GAM to pay off their salary cap.

3rd Degree’ Take

We’ve said this many times, including back in October when I first talked about clearing Arriola’s contract, he’s a great leader, captain, locker room presence, and still a quality player.

But his salary was out of line with his current role and his contributions on the pitch. Arriola probably wasn’t going to start at wing in 2025 and would at best have been a role player or outside back. Neither of these is worth the $1.7 mil in combined compensation.

While the return in trade is obviously small, this move is all about setting FCD up to make future moves and rebuild. Arriola was a necessary sacrifice to move forward. FCD has freed up a TAM roster spot which should allow them to bring in a high-tier player, preferably at center back.

Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola celebrate the former’s penalty against Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup Playoffs (FC Dallas)