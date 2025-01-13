FC Dallas loans Tomas Pondeca to New Mexico United

FC Dallas has loaned winger/midfielder Tomas Pondeca to New Mexico United of the USL Championship for the 2025 season. FC Dallas retains right of recall on Pondeca.

Dallas signed Pondeca in December of 2023 but he hasn’t broken in the first team rotation and has played in just 3 MLS games. Even at North Texas SC, he’s been unable to lock down a starting position. Although he did score some big goals in the 2024 NTSC Championship run.

Pondeca was originally signed by North Texas SC after an open trying, even if that’s a bit odd to say you “discovered” a US Futsal National Team player. Pondeca has played 39 times in two seasons for North Texas with 14 starts 9 goals – some of them massive – and 3 assists.

Pondeca made his debut for the US Men’s Futsal National Team on March 3, 2020, against Slovakia. At the 2021 CONCACAF Futsal Championship, Pondeca won the Young Player Award.

3rd Degree’s Take

Good move, Pondeca playing a third season at North Texas SC wasn’t going to help anyone. Getting a step between MLS Next Pro and FCD should help him take the next step in his career.