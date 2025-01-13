Texoma FC promotes Ben Clarvis to Assistant Coach

Texoma FC has promoted the club’s academy director Ben Clarvis to be their assistant coach for the club’s inaugural 2025 season.

Prior to joining Texoma’s Academy, Clarvis had assistant coach positions at Austin College and Quincy University, was the associate head coach at FC Cleburne, and head coach for the Denton Diablos and Gallos FC.

“I am honored to be joining the First Team coaching staff at Texoma FC. I am grateful to be given the opportunity to work alongside two veteran professional coaches in Adrian and Adam. I can’t wait to get started and to introduce high-level professional soccer to the Texoma area.”

The Texoma FC coaching roster currently consists of Adrian Forbes, head coach; Adam Lewis, goalkeeper coach; and Ben Clarvis, assistant coach. Texoma FC will kick off league play on March 22nd with a home match against One Knoxville SC.

Clarvis played college soccer at Division II Midwestern State in Wichita Falls from 2012-2015, making two Sweet Sixteen appearances in the NCAA tournament and earning NSCAA All-Region honors as a defender in 2015 when the Mustangs posted an undefeated regular season.

Ben Clarvis goes to Texoma.